Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 23-29, 2021

May 23
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole a keyboard and external hard drive.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
20800 block Highway 99: A possible attempted burglary was reported at Lynnwood Gun. Police said the suspects shot out a light.
19100 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.
19600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
18600 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for a Seattle warrant.
19400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
21000 block 63rd Avenue West: A driver was arrrested during traffic stop for a warrant and multiple traffic infractions.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a domestic violence assault.
20700 block 54th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and a card inside was used to make unauthorized purchases online.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman was arrested for a domestic violence assault.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
May 24
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police investigated a reported rape case.
17200 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on school property.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported.
May 25
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three subjects stole fragrances from Ulta Beauty.
20700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of fraud.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Walmart.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
11400 block Evergreen Way: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. The suspect left the location in a blue Ford truck.
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic incident was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6100 block Park Way: A catalytic converter was stolen.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.
4000 block 164th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A subject was seen carrying a bucket full of copper.
6000 block Dale Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Prius.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A purse and wallet were stolen and the cards inside were used to make fraudulent charges.
May 26
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Beer was stolen.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Multiple suspicious subjects were reported at the location.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
May 27
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant suspect was contacted and arrested by police after causing a disturbance.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony malicious mischief, identity and obstruction.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest A catalytic converter was stolen.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for a traffic offense.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal incident occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Lynnwood police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
18300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.
May 28
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer. The suspect was located by police nearby.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred via fraudulent checks.
5800 block 181st Place Southwest: A package was stolen.
May 29
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
17400 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspected shoplifted.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded a domestic violence assault.
17100 block 37th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
— Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.