Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 23-29, 2021

May 23

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole a keyboard and external hard drive.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

20800 block Highway 99: A possible attempted burglary was reported at Lynnwood Gun. Police said the suspects shot out a light.

19100 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

19600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

18600 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for a Seattle warrant.

19400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

21000 block 63rd Avenue West: A driver was arrrested during traffic stop for a warrant and multiple traffic infractions.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a domestic violence assault.

20700 block 54th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and a card inside was used to make unauthorized purchases online.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman was arrested for a domestic violence assault.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

May 24

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police investigated a reported rape case.

17200 block 32nd Avenue West: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on school property.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported.

May 25

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three subjects stole fragrances from Ulta Beauty.

20700 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of fraud.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Walmart.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

11400 block Evergreen Way: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. The suspect left the location in a blue Ford truck.

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic incident was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6100 block Park Way: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from the location.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A subject was seen carrying a bucket full of copper.

6000 block Dale Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Prius.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A purse and wallet were stolen and the cards inside were used to make fraudulent charges.

May 26

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

6200 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Beer was stolen.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A construction site was burglarized.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Multiple suspicious subjects were reported at the location.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

May 27

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant suspect was contacted and arrested by police after causing a disturbance.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony malicious mischief, identity and obstruction.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest A catalytic converter was stolen.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for a traffic offense.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal incident occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Lynnwood police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

18300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

May 28

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer. The suspect was located by police nearby.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred via fraudulent checks.

5800 block 181st Place Southwest: A package was stolen.

May 29

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

17400 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspected shoplifted.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded a domestic violence assault.

17100 block 37th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton