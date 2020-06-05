Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 24-May 29, 2020

Between May 24-29, the Lynnwood Police Department reported 19 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 24

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

3900 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16400 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault after responding to a domestic violence incident.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man said his bank card was used to make unauthorized purchases.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Walmart for theft.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related assault.

58000 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject reported a theft after buying a phone through OfferUp and being sent an empty phone case.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. .

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was taken into custody for assault.

May 25

18200 block 48th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence-related assault.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a drug-related DUI arrest. Police recovered an unreported amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

14800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The side window to a truck canopy was broken out and a vacuum was stolen.

May 26

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a reported weapons violation.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police received a domestic violence harassment report.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A theft occurred in a residential neighborhood.

May 27

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested at the post office.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest during a traffic stop.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for possession of a “small amount” of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

5500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant and a drug-possession charge after being contacted for walking in the roadway.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested for theft at a storage facility.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released at Fred Meyer.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred at the Shell gas station.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was spray painted while parked at the owner’s residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made an arrest for domestic assault.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.

May 28

17400 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary suspect pepper sprayed a Fred Meyer loss prevention employee.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported weapons violation.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was cited for criminal trespass.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen.

6100 block block Park Way: A theft occurred at a residence.

19100 block Highway 99: A man stole two blenders and a tote bag from Costco.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen from Fred Meyer.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A helmet was stolen near Fred Meyer.

May 29

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect walked out of Lowe’s with a basket of merchandise but police recovered all of the stolen items.

17000 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject lit a tree on fire.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported malicious mischief involving a verbal domestic disturbance.

