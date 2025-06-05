Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 25-31, 2025

May 25
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
52nd Avenue West / 208th Street Southwest: Aggressive animal.
20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony organized retail theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17800 block Highway 99: Felony domestic assault, order violation.
17800 block Highway 99: Felony domestic assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespass.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block Highway 99: Burglary.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Lost property.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
May 26
7000 block 216th Street Southwest: DUI, hit and run.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: DUI.
196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
17900 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
18000 block Highway 99: Fraud.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
6400 block 165th Place Southwest: Harassment.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
May 27
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft
200th Street Southwest: DUI.
17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft
500 block 5th Avenue: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.
4700 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3600 block 166th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI investigation, no charges.
3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Runaway juvenile.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
17500 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in an interview.
May 28
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block I-5 southbound: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Traffic offenses.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Vehicle recovery.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
17100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
17400 block Highway 99: Sex offense.
6700 block 182nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lewd act.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespass.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
6200 block 212th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft, burglary.
19800 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19400 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.
5700 block 181st Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft of a license plate.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.
4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
May 29
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Sex offense.
5500 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
May 30
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
5100 block 212th Street Southwest: DUI.
4300 block 176th Place Southwest: Local ordinance violation.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
17600 block 58th Place West: Court order violation.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor violation of the uniform controlled substances act.
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
16400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.
5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: Fraud.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
May 31
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Obstruction.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Vehicle recovery.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.