Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 25-31, 2025

May 25

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

52nd Avenue West / 208th Street Southwest: Aggressive animal.

20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony organized retail theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17800 block Highway 99: Felony domestic assault, order violation.

17800 block Highway 99: Felony domestic assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespass.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20000 block Highway 99: Burglary.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Lost property.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

May 26

7000 block 216th Street Southwest: DUI, hit and run.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: DUI.

196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

17900 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

18000 block Highway 99: Fraud.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

6400 block 165th Place Southwest: Harassment.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

May 27

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft

200th Street Southwest: DUI.

17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft

500 block 5th Avenue: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.

4700 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3600 block 166th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI investigation, no charges.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Vehicle theft.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Runaway juvenile.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

17500 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in an interview.

May 28

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block I-5 southbound: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Traffic offenses.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Vehicle recovery.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

17100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

17400 block Highway 99: Sex offense.

6700 block 182nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lewd act.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespass.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

6200 block 212th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft, burglary.

19800 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19400 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.

5700 block 181st Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft of a license plate.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.

4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

May 29

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Sex offense.

5500 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

May 30

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: DUI.

4300 block 176th Place Southwest: Local ordinance violation.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

17600 block 58th Place West: Court order violation.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor violation of the uniform controlled substances act.

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

16400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

5000 block 186th Place Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: Fraud.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

May 31

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: Second-degree burglary.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Obstruction.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Vehicle recovery.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

