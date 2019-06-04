Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 26-June 1, 2019

May 26

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart. When police arrested him, they found heroin in his possession.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Three juveniles were reported to have stolen from a locker room at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

5900 block 178th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a couple arguing over the custody of their child.

May 27

7300 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

4000 block 164th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for a DUI after he was stopped for speeding around a corner.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman for a DUI. The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with her at the time.

18100 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a stolen purse at Costco.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two juveniles were arrested for shoplifting from Alderwood Mall.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Someone reported their vehicle had been spit on and possibly keyed in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Whispering Cedars Apartments after a woman was reported to have assaulted her male roommate. Police could not identify the female.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Fred Meyer after a phone was reported to have been stolen.

May 28

17200 block Highway 99: Two women were trespassed from Walmart after they attempted to shoplift from the store. One woman was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police arrested a man after he failed to transfer the title of his vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute at Alderwood Mall.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for three counts of first-degree assault after he assaulted three men with beer bottles and a knife.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a juvenile male after he attacked his mother.

18200 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a DUI suspect after a minor collision in the Cost Plus World Market parking lot. The DUI charge required additional investigation.

5800 block 177th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for causing a disturbance in a residential neighborhood.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: A work truck was reported stolen from a local business.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a drug-related DUI suspect in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

May 29

4600 block 181st Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she was reported to have assaulted her boyfriend.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen from the Pink store in Alderwood Mall.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a man during a traffic stop for failing to transfer his vehicle title within 45 days.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A woman suspected of theft was arrested for a felony warrant after attempting to evade police custody.

May 30

17500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at QFC.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft at Kohl’s. A pair of earphones were reported stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested two shoplifting suspects at Kohl’s.

16900 block Highway 99: A 30-year-old man was issued a trespass warning.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for shoplifting.

May 31

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and a power tool was stolen.

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: A window was broken at a local business. Police suspect the damage came from a BB gun shot from 208th Street Southwest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. The dispute was only verbal and was reported to have started over a gold chain.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Macy’s. The suspect also had multiple warrants.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Bellevue Police Department in arresting a man suspected of assault. The man was detained by Lynnwood police and transferred to Bellevue police custody.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Kohl’s.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between a couple.

20100 block Highway 99: Police arrested a driver for a DUI.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Two men were arrested for campinging in Lynndale Park. The men were also found with drug paraphernalia.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported theft at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

June 1

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Target.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for malicious mischief after he punched out the tail light of a vehicle. The man was reported to have cut his hand. He also had warrants.

6215 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Trinity Lutheran Child Development Center after a man reportedly pushed a woman.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man and woman were arrested for doing heroin in the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot.

