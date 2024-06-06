Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 26-June 1, 2024

May 26

53rd Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An instance of malicious mischief resulted in damage to an apartment’s front door.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Road rage and harassment were reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault and unlawful imprisonment were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

16400 block 40th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual also charged with misdemeanor theft and crimes related to illegal drugs.

19700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 27

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two juveniles committed robbery.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

15700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the individual was later located in possession of the stolen goods.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Harassment was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

May 28

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block 67th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 62nd Avenue West: A sexual assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

5700 block Halls Lake Way: A felony theft was reported.

May 29

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

20100 block 61st Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Felony harassment and obstruction were reported.

May 30

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19600 block 69th Place West: A weapons violation– negligent discharge– was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18100 block 64th Avenue West: A weapons violation related to a court order was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Harassment was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 211th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

May 31

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 1

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle prowling, misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.