Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 29-June 3, 2023

May 28
5500 block 166th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Sex offenses related to child pornography were investigated.
44th Avenue West/ 204th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile refused to return home after being reported missing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen and a vehicle was prowled.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and a court order violation.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
May 29
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft by a repeat offender was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct were reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18800 block 75th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft by a repeat offender was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing, violating both a curfew and a court order.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful firearm, misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported in a hit-and-run collision incident.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Scriber Lake Road/200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted after two children were found wandering in a street.
May 30
18000 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault with a knife was reported.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Juveniles attempted to strong arm a pizza delivery driver for pizza.
16500 block Spruce Way: A court-order violation was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Pepper spray was used in an attempted robbery.
17000 block 36th Avenue West: Reckless driving was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A construction site was burgled.
168th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Criminal trespassing was reported.
May 31
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child rape was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court-order violation was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver with a warrant and a suspended license was arrested for DUI.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
June 1
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.
4400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
18200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver’s marijuana was taken for destruction.
16400 block 40th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
June 2
19800 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Felony harassment was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Heinz Place: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A weapon was surrendered to police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police while in possession of a stolen vehicle.
17400 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in administering two doses of Narcan on an overdosing individual.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Bullets were found.
19100 block 47th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A driver with a warrant failed to obey and was arrested for DUI.
20800 block Highway 99:A weapons violation was reported.
5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
192nd Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 3
18900 block 29th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 44th Avenue West: A missing adult was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a suspended license was involved in a collision.
17200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and Mukilteo police took the vehicle to fingerprint it.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20200 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
