Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 29-June 3, 2023

May 28

5500 block 166th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Sex offenses related to child pornography were investigated.

44th Avenue West/ 204th Street Southwest: Reckless burning was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile refused to return home after being reported missing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen and a vehicle was prowled.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and a court order violation.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

May 29

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft by a repeat offender was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct were reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18800 block 75th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft by a repeat offender was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing, violating both a curfew and a court order.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful firearm, misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported in a hit-and-run collision incident.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Scriber Lake Road/200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted after two children were found wandering in a street.

May 30

18000 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction were reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault with a knife was reported.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Juveniles attempted to strong arm a pizza delivery driver for pizza.

16500 block Spruce Way: A court-order violation was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses, including driving with a suspended license and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Pepper spray was used in an attempted robbery.

17000 block 36th Avenue West: Reckless driving was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A construction site was burgled.

168th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Criminal trespassing was reported.

May 31

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child rape was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A missing adult was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court-order violation was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including driving with a suspended license.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver with a warrant and a suspended license was arrested for DUI.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

June 1

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6800 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.

4400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

18200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver’s marijuana was taken for destruction.

16400 block 40th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

June 2

19800 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Felony harassment was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Heinz Place: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A weapon was surrendered to police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police while in possession of a stolen vehicle.

17400 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in administering two doses of Narcan on an overdosing individual.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Bullets were found.

19100 block 47th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A driver with a warrant failed to obey and was arrested for DUI.

20800 block Highway 99:A weapons violation was reported.

5500 block 168th Place Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

192nd Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 3

18900 block 29th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6600 block 198th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 44th Avenue West: A missing adult was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a suspended license was involved in a collision.

17200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and Mukilteo police took the vehicle to fingerprint it.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20200 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.