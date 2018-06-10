Lynnwood police blotter: May 29-June 3

May 29

A man was reported missing since March. His last known address was in Federal Way, but the police confirmed he no longer lives at that address. He was located at an address in Spanaway.

A woman stole $240.11 worth of clothing from a store in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway by concealing items in her purse, changing into the store’s clothing and returning items she had taken. She was arrested for theft.

A theft was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest, where a man’s ex-girlfriend house-sat for him. While he was gone for over two months, some of his belongings were pawned and his .25 caliber gun was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19700 block of 48th Avenue West. A car was broken into and mail, gift cards, a Washington State Discovery Pass, broken iPhone and new T-shirt were taken. The loss totaled at about $165.

May 30

An observed DUI was reported in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on 196th St SW. A man in his car had an open alcohol container, admitted to drinking in the store, and his car’s hood was warm to the touch. His car was impounded.

A large machete was found disrupting traffic on the 16400 block of Highway 99. Its owner is unknown, but it was removed from the area.

An incidence of reckless driving was reported at a construction site and Napa Auto Parts store, both on 212th Street Southwest. A man drove through two construction cones and nearly ran another man over. The driver was arrested.

A theft was reported at a store in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman took sandals and unknown number of other items, and she and an older woman left the store without paying and drove away.

A case of identity theft was reported after a man said his personal belongings, including a firearm, were stolen during a vehicle prowl in Tukwila. Several credit accounts were created using the man’s identity.

May 31

A wallet and cell phone were found inside a store in the 20800 block of Highway 99. The man who left them bought a taser at the store. An unknown man called and said the phone was his niece’s, who was being trafficked in the sex trade by her father, who bought the taser and is a convicted felon. Identities are unknown at this time.

A theft was reported at 24 Hour Fitness in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A man found the lock missing on his locker. Purchases were made with his cards at several stores nearby. Those purchases, along with the loss of a designer wallet, added up to $2,680 lost in this case.

June 1

A theft was reported at a store in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West when a man bought a case of Vitamin Water, but did not pay for a bottle of whisky he concealed in his coat pocket. The man was cited for theft and released from custody.

A theft was reported at a store in the 3000 block of 184th Street Sothwest. A woman took clothing amounting to $104.99 but was not located.

A bike tire was reported stolen from the Edmonds Community College parking lot.

A case of reckless burning was reported on the 18900 block of Highway 99. A flower box was set on fire by a man who was witnessed fanning the flames and then dancing next to them. The man said he was a Viking, and did not cooperate when arrested. He was issued a citation for reckless burning.

June 2

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 20100 block of 61st Place West. The tailgate of a man’s vehicle was down in the morning and he said about $3,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Another vehicle prowl was reported in the 20100 block of 61st Place Southwest. The victim’s vehicle was unlocked and about $200 worth of tools, a cell phone and a speaker were missing.

A theft was reported at Spruce Elementary school. The a woman said she found her cell phone was missing from the drawer of her desk after she left it for about an hour.

June 3

A burglary was reported at the construction site for the new Lynnwood Elementary school. A man was seen in the site, and then located on the perimeter. He said he had not stolen anything, but entered the site to use the Porta Potty. The man had drugs on him and so was taken to the Lynnwood jail. The construction site owner said they would press charges.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A woman stole a pineapple upside-down cake. She was arrested and cited for theft.

A Samsung cell phone and a portable charger were found in the bushes of the 6600 block of 200th Street Southwest.

Two iPhones were stolen from a store in the 3100 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.