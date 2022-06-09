Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 29-June 4, 2022

May 29
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject involved in a collision was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
21910 block 66th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K-9 for a burglary.
5200 block 193rd Place Southwest: A dog fight was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a man making threats.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A threatening TikTok video was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft occurred. The subject eluded police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject was identified and has multiple outstanding warrants.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
8400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft from Moonshine BBQ was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
6100 block 185th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
5220 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
May 30
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police responded to calls of animal cruelty regarding a seagull.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for attempted theft.
19200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported. The subject was siphoning gas and obstructed justice.
19110 block 49th Place West: A theft was reported.19110 block 49th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
21300 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree trespassing.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to calls of an assault.
6200 block Park Way: A domestic violence assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree trespassing.
520 128th Street Southwest: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for drug-related DUI.
19700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
1920 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an attempted burglary.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for possession of dangerous weapons.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft. The subject eluded police.
May 31
19600 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault occurred.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: An instrument was stolen.
15500 block Larch Way: A man was arrested for warrants.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
June 1
18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle tabs were stolen.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
17800 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.
20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A chronic shoplifter was arrested.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a strong arm robbery.
June 2
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Nicorette was stolen from Target.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen credit card was fraudulently used.
6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through the vehicle of a car in a parking lot.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Jewelry was stolen from Alderwood Mall.
196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A juvenile was arrested for DUI.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a sexual assault and school threats.
17900 block Highway 99: Three catalytic converters were stolen.
17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
4920 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
June 3
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
1200 block Hoyt Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with the arrest of a subject for burglary, stalking and violating a no-contact order.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call with damaged property.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Attempted identity theft was reported
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for failing to obey an officer.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 4
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported a lost firearm.
16600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic assault.
Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3400 block 177th Place Southwest: A passport was lost.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was charged for trespassing.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Police attempted to pull over a vehicle. The subject failed to yield. The vehicle was later located but the subject is still at large.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest. During the stop, a handgun was found inside the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded until a search warrant could be acquired.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
17400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for wielding a dangerous weapon.
