Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 3-9, 2020

May 3
17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at Walmart for shoplifting.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Someone threw rocks through the window of a business.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a court order violation.
20800 block 58th Place West: Police made an arrest for malicious mischief and a court order violation.
Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
20800 block 58th Place West: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence-related assault.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man robbed a store at gunpoint and stole all of the iPhones in stock.
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.
16700 block 36th Avenue West: A suspect stole a backpack and fled in a vehicle. According to police, the suspect failed to yield when officers attempted a traffic stop.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Extended Stay Motel parking lot.
May 4
4900 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest after responding to a domestic disturbance during which one subject assaulted the other.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed over the phone.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Tools were stolen when a vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled on the north side of the Target parking lot.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested at Costco for theft.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police directed a case to Child Protective Services after a child was reported to have been left alone.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A door was broken at the Chevy’s Fresh Mex Restaurant building.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of fraud.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Holiday Inn parking lot.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for assault after a husband reportedly pushed his wife.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
5400 block 192nd Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a residence.
May 5
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Extended Stay America.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at a residence.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Keeboo Car Wash.
3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect stole multiple laptops from Target.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services in issuing a court order to take custody of a child.
16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was reportedly almost stolen.
6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for pushing her mother.
17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a mother and daughter.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
16700 block 32nd Avenue West: Mail was stolen.
20800 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest after the suspect drove into a trailer.
May 6
19600 block 24th Avenue West: A commercial burglary occurred.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police issued citations for drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
5100 block 211th Street Southwest: Police made an assault arrest after responding to a domestic disturbance.
May 7
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Homewood Suites hotel parking lot.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Hotel International parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
3000 block 179th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
May 8
18300 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to drug-related charges.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Fred Meyer.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.
18700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a sexual assault.
16500 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5800 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police investigated a reported rape involving a child.
May 9
17800 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A physical assault was reported.
4000 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A firearm was reported stolen at City Center Apartments.
18300 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for a domestic-violence-related assault.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Juveniles were reported to have been fighting at Wilcox Park.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3727 192ND ST Southwest: Mail — including credit cards and vehicle tabs — was stolen.
