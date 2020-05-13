Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 3-9, 2020

May 3

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at Walmart for shoplifting.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Someone threw rocks through the window of a business.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a court order violation.

20800 block 58th Place West: Police made an arrest for malicious mischief and a court order violation.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

20800 block 58th Place West: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence-related assault.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man robbed a store at gunpoint and stole all of the iPhones in stock.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: A suspect stole a backpack and fled in a vehicle. According to police, the suspect failed to yield when officers attempted a traffic stop.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Extended Stay Motel parking lot.

May 4

4900 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest after responding to a domestic disturbance during which one subject assaulted the other.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed over the phone.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Tools were stolen when a vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled on the north side of the Target parking lot.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested at Costco for theft.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police directed a case to Child Protective Services after a child was reported to have been left alone.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A door was broken at the Chevy’s Fresh Mex Restaurant building.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject reported being the victim of fraud.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Holiday Inn parking lot.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for assault after a husband reportedly pushed his wife.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

5400 block 192nd Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a residence.

May 5

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Extended Stay America.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at a residence.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Keeboo Car Wash.

3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect stole multiple laptops from Target.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services in issuing a court order to take custody of a child.

16400 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was reportedly almost stolen.

6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for pushing her mother.

17800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a mother and daughter.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

16700 block 32nd Avenue West: Mail was stolen.

20800 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest after the suspect drove into a trailer.

May 6

19600 block 24th Avenue West: A commercial burglary occurred.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police issued citations for drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

5100 block 211th Street Southwest: Police made an assault arrest after responding to a domestic disturbance.

May 7

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order violation.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Homewood Suites hotel parking lot.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Hotel International parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested at CVS Pharmacy.

3000 block 179th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

May 8

18300 block block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to drug-related charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Fred Meyer.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an assault.

18700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a sexual assault.

16500 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5800 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police investigated a reported rape involving a child.

May 9

17800 block Spruce Way: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A physical assault was reported.

4000 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A firearm was reported stolen at City Center Apartments.

18300 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for a domestic-violence-related assault.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Juveniles were reported to have been fighting at Wilcox Park.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3727 192ND ST Southwest: Mail — including credit cards and vehicle tabs — was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton