Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 30-June 5, 2021

May 30

21300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at a car dealership involving a man with a machete in its sheath. No one was injured during the incident.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19400 block 71st Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

May 31

54th Avenue West/206th Street Southwest: A drug crime was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4200 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

18700 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into at a location.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two vehicles with stolen disabled placards were impounded.

June 1

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

20400 block Interstate 5 South: A warrant suspect was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a suspended license was seen driving.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault and trespassing.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal disturbance.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

20100 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen.

June 2

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

5600 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

17000 block 57th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A physical domestic assault was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Two subjects were removed from a business.

20000 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

June 3

17200 block Highway 99: Groceries were stolen from Walmart. The subject was located nearby in a wooded area.

17500 block Highway 99: A subject was found in possession of methamphetamine.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police conducted a follow up to an incident being investigated by the Tukwila Police Department involving a stolen English Bulldog. The dog was valued at $6,000 and the owner said her dog was spotted with a person at the Alderwood Mall after it was posted on Facebook.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

6900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

June 4

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft and arson.

16900 block Highway 99: A man who prowled multiple vehicles was located in possession of the stolen property.

18700 Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A woman told police she was the victim of domestic assault and that her boyfriend had threatened her with guns. She showed police photos of her injuries and said her boyfriend has been texting her photographs of him holding a handgun.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was arrested for DUI after she fled from police and drove into another vehicle. After the collision, she attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended. The victim vehicle had one occupant who sustained minor injuries.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant and having an open beer in public.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Theft was reported at a local hotel.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

June 5

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was assaulted.

67th Avenue West/210th Street Southwest: A fire was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton