Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 31-June 6, 2020

Between May 31-June 6, the Lynnwood Police Department reported 17 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 31

18000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported prostitution incident.

21500 block I-5 South SB: Police responded to a felony drug-related crime.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary and assault with a weapon was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19500 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault occurred.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

June 1

20700 block Highway 99: One subject was arrested, cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia after being found unconscious in a vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot.

2000 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple subjects were cited for drug possession after police confiscated heroin and methamphetamine while investigating another incident.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a drug-related warrant arrest.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

June 2

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for reckless driving, eluding police and DUI.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A bike and shoes were reported stolen from outside a residence.

19600 block Highway 99: A man threw a water jug at a woman.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th ST Southwest: A woman was booked for third-degree theft then released.

6300 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Ziply Fiber.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

6400 block 190th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18400 block 42nd Place West: A theft was reported.

21100 block 48th Place West: A theft occurred.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

7100 block 188th Place Southwest: A possible sexual assault was reported at a day care.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

7200 block 193rd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

17600 block 62nd Place West: A theft occurred.

18400 block 58th Place West: A theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

June 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at 7-Eleven after a man threw a rock through the glass door to gain entry and stole a pack of cigarettes.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police were called to a reported disturbance.

20800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported weapons violation.

June 4

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police were called to a drug-related DUI collision.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Bikes were found.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen at Alderwood Mall.

June 5

1300 block Bruskrud Road: The Lynnwood Police Department K-9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with a burglary.

21000 block Bothell Everett Highway: The Lynnwood Police Department K-9 unit assisted the Bothell Police Department with a theft.

4800 block 181st Place Southwest: Police investigated a reported sex offense involving a child.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police confiscated drugs, money and firearms while conducting an assault arrest.

6100 block block Dale Way: A man reported an unknown suspect opened a credit card in his name and made fraudulent purchases.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

19500 block 56th Avenue West: Burglary occurred.

6000 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

June 6

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walgreens.

6700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a drug-related DUI arrest.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A package containing Airpods was reported stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made an assault arrest.

19000 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Locks and door handles at the Edmonds School District maintenance department building were broken. However, nothing was reported stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Four counterfeit $20 bills were found.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

