Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 4-10, 2025

May 4
18600 block 42nd Place West: First-degree felony assault.
164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Reckless driving.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Negligent driving.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Recovered stolen vehicle.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree malicious mischief, graffiti.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic verbal incident, no assault.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of controlled substances, third-degree theft, false/misleading statements.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony domestic assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft and possession of controlled substances.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Counterfeiting, third-degree theft.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal incident, no assault.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, stolen wallet.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft of a necklace, scam.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Target.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.
18300 block Hurst Road: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
18500 block 46th Place West: Third-degree malicious mischief.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
May 5
17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Runaway.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from Costco.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Robbery.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault with a weapon, uncooperative victims.
May 6
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil paper service.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil paper service.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, broken glass door.
19600 block Highway 99: Narcan overdose response.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting from Fred Meyer.
22200 block 56th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from JC Penney.
900 block 210th Place Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff in responding to a shooting.
May 7
6200 block 206th Place Southwest: Lost property.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic violence no-contact order violation.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Abandoned vehicle.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.
17600 block 66th Place West: Court order violation.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Burglary.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Attempted burglary.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Public assist involving substances.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft, attempted vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Alarm.
6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Residential burglary, possession of stolen property.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Theft and criminal impersonation.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft.
3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Disturbance.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic verbal incident.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found wallet.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Missing person, adult.
17100 block Spruce Way: Adult Protective Services.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18900 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
May 8
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
3800 block 180th Place Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
17600 block 64th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16700 block Highway 99: First-degree robbery with a firearm.
44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Collision and death investigation.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Department of Corrections warrant arrest.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Road rage incident.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Eluding police, firearm at school.
16500 block 37th Place West: Harassment.
19600 block 36th Street Southwest: Road rage incident.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor theft.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: First-degree theft and forgery.
20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
May 9
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree theft.
Scriber Lake Road/200th Street Southwest: Second-degree driving while license suspended.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud involving $35,550.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Civil.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property.
6400 block 182nd Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.
18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
181st Street Southwest / 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, incidents of stolen mail across an entire neighborhood.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief, involuntary commitment to a hospital.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Wallet stolen, credit card fraud.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft, possession of a controlled substance.
May 10
19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16600 block 63rd Avenue West: Driving under the influence, obstruction.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Mountlake Terrace police.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, brandishing.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
17800 block 38th Place West: Driving under the influence.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Sex offenses, indecent exposure.
