Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 4-10, 2025

May 4

18600 block 42nd Place West: First-degree felony assault.

164th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Reckless driving.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Negligent driving.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Recovered stolen vehicle.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Third-degree malicious mischief, graffiti.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic verbal incident, no assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Civil.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of controlled substances, third-degree theft, false/misleading statements.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony domestic assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree theft and possession of controlled substances.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Driving under the influence.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Counterfeiting, third-degree theft.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Attempted vehicle theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal incident, no assault.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, stolen wallet.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft of a necklace, scam.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft at Target.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency.

18300 block Hurst Road: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

18500 block 46th Place West: Third-degree malicious mischief.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Macy’s.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

May 5

17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Runaway.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Hit-and-run involving an attended vehicle.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from Costco.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Robbery.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault with a weapon, uncooperative victims.

May 6

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Civil paper service.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief, broken glass door.

19600 block Highway 99: Narcan overdose response.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency using a K9 unit.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft from JC Penney.

900 block 210th Place Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff in responding to a shooting.

May 7

6200 block 206th Place Southwest: Lost property.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Domestic violence no-contact order violation.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Abandoned vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree domestic assault.

17600 block 66th Place West: Court order violation.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Burglary.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Attempted burglary.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Public assist involving substances.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft, attempted vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Alarm.

6400 block 180th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Residential burglary, possession of stolen property.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: Fourth-degree assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Theft and criminal impersonation.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft.

3500 block 168th Place Southwest: Disturbance.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic verbal incident.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found wallet.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Missing person, adult.

17100 block Spruce Way: Adult Protective Services.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Lost property.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18900 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

May 8

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

3800 block 180th Place Southwest: Fraud, forgery or unauthorized issuance of a check.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

17600 block 64th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

16700 block Highway 99: First-degree robbery with a firearm.

44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Collision and death investigation.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Department of Corrections warrant arrest.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Road rage incident.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Eluding police, firearm at school.

16500 block 37th Place West: Harassment.

19600 block 36th Street Southwest: Road rage incident.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor theft.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: First-degree theft and forgery.

20800 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

May 9

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree theft.

Scriber Lake Road/200th Street Southwest: Second-degree driving while license suspended.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud involving $35,550.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Civil.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Lost property.

6400 block 182nd Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle impounded.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, warrant arrest.

18800 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

181st Street Southwest / 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, incidents of stolen mail across an entire neighborhood.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Third-degree malicious mischief, involuntary commitment to a hospital.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Wallet stolen, credit card fraud.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft, possession of a controlled substance.

May 10

19500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

16600 block 63rd Avenue West: Driving under the influence, obstruction.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Mountlake Terrace police.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

Highway 99 / 200th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, brandishing.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

17800 block 38th Place West: Driving under the influence.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Sex offenses, indecent exposure.

