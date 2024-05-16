Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 5-11, 2024

May 5
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft and burglary were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Individuals attempted to burglarize a business by ramming a vehicle into it but were unsuccessful and fled prior to police arrival.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 186th Street Southwest: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Felony assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
May 6
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17000 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20200 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Everett Police Department in the pursuit of a robbery suspect.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
194th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A fight was reported to have occurred at the Alderwood Mall.
19507 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was located.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver eluded police.
20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.
May 7
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.
6100 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Stalking was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
16400 block 40th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
20800 block Highway 99: Several weapons violations were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 56th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A sexual offense was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A shed was burgled.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
May 8
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have been involved in a misdemeanor assault.
5100 block 191st Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 9
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with an overdose incident.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20700 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
May 10
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual surrendered a firearm to police.
17500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
19500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and three individuals were taken into custody.
May 11
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.
44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Reckless burning and making false statements were reported during a fire investigation.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two instances of felony theft and one instance of identity theft were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
