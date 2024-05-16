Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 5-11, 2024

May 5

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft and burglary were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Individuals attempted to burglarize a business by ramming a vehicle into it but were unsuccessful and fled prior to police arrival.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 186th Street Southwest: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Felony assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

May 6

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17000 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20200 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Everett Police Department in the pursuit of a robbery suspect.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

194th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A fight was reported to have occurred at the Alderwood Mall.

19507 Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 46th Place West: A runaway juvenile was located.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver eluded police.

20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.

May 7

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were reported.

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Stalking was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

16400 block 40th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

20800 block Highway 99: Several weapons violations were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A sexual offense was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A shed was burgled.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

May 8

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have been involved in a misdemeanor assault.

5100 block 191st Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 9

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with an overdose incident.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20700 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

May 10

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual surrendered a firearm to police.

17500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

19500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and three individuals were taken into custody.

May 11

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Gang-affiliated graffiti was reported.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Reckless burning and making false statements were reported during a fire investigation.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two instances of felony theft and one instance of identity theft were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.