Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2023

May 7
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances and attempting to elude police.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Extortion via blackmail was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicular collision was reported.
May 8
44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested after committing a traffic offense.
19500 block Highway 99: Criminal trespassing was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of legos was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.
17800 block Interstate 5 SB: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen license plate.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Extortion via blackmail was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a suspended license was arrested for their outstanding warrant.
16700 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
May 9
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19100 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
4400 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and the suspect attempted to steal it but was intercepted.
17800 block 34th PL West: Attempted vehicle theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported despite attempted interference.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3300 block 188th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in a damaged tire.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
May 10
3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.
6600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted the South County Fire Department with an unconscious male found on the sidewalk.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A traffic offense was reported.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
200th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 11
19900 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual with brass knuckles.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: An errant arrow was shot into an apartment complex from a nearby yard.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.
May 12
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 173rd place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
May 13
18900 block 75th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver failed to obey instruction.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault were reported in an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
