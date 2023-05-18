Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2023

May 7

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for misdemeanor theft, possession of controlled substances and attempting to elude police.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Extortion via blackmail was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Spruce Way: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicular collision was reported.

May 8

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested after committing a traffic offense.

19500 block Highway 99: Criminal trespassing was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of legos was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A traffic offense was reported.

17800 block Interstate 5 SB: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for possession of a stolen license plate.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Extortion via blackmail was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a suspended license was arrested for their outstanding warrant.

16700 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

May 9

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19100 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

4400 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and the suspect attempted to steal it but was intercepted.

17800 block 34th PL West: Attempted vehicle theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported despite attempted interference.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief resulted in a damaged tire.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

May 10

3100 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A burglary was reported.

6600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted the South County Fire Department with an unconscious male found on the sidewalk.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A traffic offense was reported.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

200th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 11

19900 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual with brass knuckles.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported in an instance of domestic violence.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: An errant arrow was shot into an apartment complex from a nearby yard.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.

May 12

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 173rd place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

May 13

18900 block 75th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A driver committed multiple traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver failed to obey instruction.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen license plate was recovered.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault were reported in an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.