Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 8-14, 2022

May 8

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

1130 block 4th Avenue South: A burglary suspect was chased and caught with a police K-9.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A known subject was arrested for DUI.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested after a domestic violence assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil matter over a dog.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

18400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for prostitution.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft, being a fugitive from justice and multiple warrants.

May 9

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for brandishing a weapon.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a subject threatening to kill others.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: The rape of a child was reported.

196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19330 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a traffic offense.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants.

19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Subjects fled from police in a car after committing a shoplift.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A pet was stolen.

16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a hit and run.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was caught, cited and released.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to the impounding of a vehicle due to a search warrant.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a suspicious fire.

20500 block Highway 99: A burglary and theft of a vehicle were reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6100 block 178th Street Southwest: An officer was assaulted during a behavioral health contact.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A prop gun was found.

13600 block 28th Drive Southeast: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic dispute with a broken window.

May 10

172200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects were caught stealing from Kohl’s.

19300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone was reported stolen.

3400 block 170th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported from the back room of Guitar Center.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for nine warrants.

May 11

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary occurred.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted shoplifter was taken into custody.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft from Big 5 resulted in an arrest for theft and multiple other warrants.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.

19100 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.

18400 block 101st Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K-9.

20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple counts of reckless driving, eluding and failing to obey police.

May 12

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft report led to a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for stealing over $7,000 in merchandise from the Sunglass Hut.

17000 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.

17900 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle from Edmonds was recovered.

196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 60th Avenue West: Illegal dumping was reported.

17100 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

May 13

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from H-Mart.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at Value Village.

6100 block 189th Place Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence in front of two children.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

10200 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 narcotic sniff.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft occurred.

May 14

19200 block Highway 99: An employee took a customer’s vehicle without permission and was subsequently involved in a collision.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A burglary, theft and malicious mischief report was filed.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

500 block 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony theft and resisting arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A license plate was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call with three juveniles involved.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Walmart.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

17400 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.