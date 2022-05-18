Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 8-14, 2022

May 8
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
1130 block 4th Avenue South: A burglary suspect was chased and caught with a police K-9.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A known subject was arrested for DUI.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested after a domestic violence assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil matter over a dog.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
18400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for prostitution.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft, being a fugitive from justice and multiple warrants.
May 9
19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for brandishing a weapon.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a subject threatening to kill others.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: The rape of a child was reported.
196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19330 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a traffic offense.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants.
19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Subjects fled from police in a car after committing a shoplift.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A pet was stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a hit and run.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was caught, cited and released.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to the impounding of a vehicle due to a search warrant.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a suspicious fire.
20500 block Highway 99: A burglary and theft of a vehicle were reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6100 block 178th Street Southwest: An officer was assaulted during a behavioral health contact.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A prop gun was found.
13600 block 28th Drive Southeast: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K-9.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic dispute with a broken window.
May 10
172200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects were caught stealing from Kohl’s.
19300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone was reported stolen.
3400 block 170th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported from the back room of Guitar Center.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for nine warrants.
May 11
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary occurred.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted shoplifter was taken into custody.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft from Big 5 resulted in an arrest for theft and multiple other warrants.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft and a warrant.
19100 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespass was reported.
18400 block 101st Avenue Northeast: Police assisted Bothell police with a K-9.
20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for multiple counts of reckless driving, eluding and failing to obey police.
May 12
4200 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft report led to a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Two women were arrested for stealing over $7,000 in merchandise from the Sunglass Hut.
17000 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.
17900 block 56th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle from Edmonds was recovered.
196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 60th Avenue West: Illegal dumping was reported.
17100 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
May 13
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from H-Mart.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at Value Village.
6100 block 189th Place Southwest: A case of identity theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence in front of two children.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
10200 block Evergreen Way: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 narcotic sniff.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft occurred.
May 14
19200 block Highway 99: An employee took a customer’s vehicle without permission and was subsequently involved in a collision.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
20500 block Highway 99: A burglary, theft and malicious mischief report was filed.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
500 block 5th Avenue: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony theft and resisting arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A license plate was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call with three juveniles involved.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Walmart.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
17400 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.
