Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 9-15, 2021

May 9
3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.
3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Meth was recovered from a woman as found property under new Washington drug laws.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
May 10
17500 block Highway 99: Police investigated a drug-related DUI.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a possible stolen vehicle.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of someone in possession of stolen property.
16600 block 70th Place West: Multiple vehicles were prowled.
20400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Police administered aid to a woman who was overdosing, saving her life.
6100 block 181st Place Southwest: Police investigated a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested and cited.
May 11
6600 block 183rd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
17400 block Spruce Way: Yard decorations were stolen
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
21600 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
May 12
19200 block Alderwoo Mall Parkway: A man with a history of shoplifting and multiple warrants stole from a business.
16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Credit cards stolen from a vehicle were used to make unauthorized purchases.
16800 block 70th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
4500 block 180th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19200 block 69th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
May 13
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect stole from Fred Meyer then ran away.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile ran away.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block Park Way: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported a court order was violated.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: Police referred a case from Adult Protective Services.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
May 14
20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault warrant.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
May 15
18500 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject made false statements to police
18100 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to a subject who was overdosing.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
