Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 9-15, 2021

May 9

3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.

3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Meth was recovered from a woman as found property under new Washington drug laws.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

May 10

17500 block Highway 99: Police investigated a drug-related DUI.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a possible stolen vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of someone in possession of stolen property.

16600 block 70th Place West: Multiple vehicles were prowled.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 194th Street Southwest: Police administered aid to a woman who was overdosing, saving her life.

6100 block 181st Place Southwest: Police investigated a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested and cited.

May 11

6600 block 183rd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

17400 block Spruce Way: Yard decorations were stolen

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

21600 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

May 12

19200 block Alderwoo Mall Parkway: A man with a history of shoplifting and multiple warrants stole from a business.

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Credit cards stolen from a vehicle were used to make unauthorized purchases.

16800 block 70th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

4500 block 180th Place Southwest: Mail was stolen.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19200 block 69th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

May 13

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect stole from Fred Meyer then ran away.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile ran away.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block Park Way: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported a court order was violated.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: Police referred a case from Adult Protective Services.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

May 14

20000 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault warrant.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

May 15

18500 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject made false statements to police

18100 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to a subject who was overdosing.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related hit-and-run collision.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton