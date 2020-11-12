Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 1-7, 2020

Nov. 1

19600 68th Avenue West: A male was assaulted.

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft.

4100 block 192nd Plae Southwest: A burglary occurred.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI.

172nd Place Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A suspect was cited for possession of drugs and knives.

Nov. 2

18900 block Highway 99: A man lost his wallet, but it’s unknown if was stolen.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a missing person.

Nov. 3

18000 block 33rd Avenue West:A theft occurred.

16400 block 41st Place West: Police responded to a report of a juvenile runaway.

4100 block Aldewood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle theft occurred.

19100 block 33rd AVenue West: A snowblower was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest:Items were stolen from a storage unit.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An assault occurred.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for ID theft and drug violations.

Nov. 4

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

4600 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile runaway was located.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance where someone may have been pepper sprayed. Both involved parties were contacted and said the incident was due to a disagreement with the care of a cat. No injuries were claimed or observed, and the subject who was sprayed declined aid and the need for a report.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance, that was later found to be a domestic violence assault. The mother of the suspect arrived to the location to mitigate the situation and to provide the victim with another location to stay for the day.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Theft of propane tanks was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute involving a male and female.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Theft of copper wire from a business reported.

4600 block 180th Street Southwest: A package theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was cited for theft; the merchandise was recovered.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for public indecency.

Nov. 5

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance.

18100 52nd Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19900 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl occurred.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was broken into.

Nov. 6

Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police observed a driver having a loaded firearm in his vehicle.Driver did not have a concealed pistol license so the firearm was seized and the driver was cited.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: Tools were stolen out of a truck bed.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft.

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: License plates were stolen from two cars

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole speakers and resisted arrest

Nov. 7

23800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood PD assisted Edmonds PD apprehending a robbery suspect.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to an overdose patient.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance that included an assault.