Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 10-16, 2024

Nov. 10
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
67th Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3900 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block Halls Lake Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
23700 block 13th Avenue NE: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
Nov. 11
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats involving the intimidation of a judge were reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual riding a bike without a helmet.
5700 block Halls Lake Way: A vehicle was prowled.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor-level DUI was reported.
195th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
Nov. 12
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
20400 block I5-South: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 13
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18900 block 51st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an accident.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Nov. 14
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and forgery were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 15
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Threats were made.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft, obstruction and riding a bike without a helmet were reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when an individual prowled a vehicle and obstructed police.
17400 block Highway 99: A weapons violation involving a dangerous weapon was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 16
19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
