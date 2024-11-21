Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 10-16, 2024

Nov. 10

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

67th Avenue West/208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3900 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block Halls Lake Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

23700 block 13th Avenue NE: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

Nov. 11

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats involving the intimidation of a judge were reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual riding a bike without a helmet.

5700 block Halls Lake Way: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor-level DUI was reported.

195th Place Southwest/36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

Nov. 12

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

20400 block I5-South: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and harassment were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 13

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18900 block 51st Place West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an accident.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Nov. 14

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and forgery were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 15

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Threats were made.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft, obstruction and riding a bike without a helmet were reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when an individual prowled a vehicle and obstructed police.

17400 block Highway 99: A weapons violation involving a dangerous weapon was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 16

19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.