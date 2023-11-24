Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 12-18, 2023

Nov. 12

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

4010 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at KFC.

4210 block 173rd Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

19100 Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for violating their warrant.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Altered images of a juvenile were reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 13

19600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for trespassing and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

16700 block Cobblestone Drive: An assault was reported.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at Alderwood Mall.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: License plates were reported stolen.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A suspect with warrants fled from police.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18110 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A car window was smashed.

Nov. 14

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

7020 block 188th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a theft and assault.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic dispute was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

Nov. 15

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of an assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4020 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to resist arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Nov. 16

6400 block 183rd Place Southwest: A report of identity theft was filed.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft and criminal trespass were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.

21300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CarMax.

6030 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

7000 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

Nov. 17

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block 57th Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19600 block 69th Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 195th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nov. 18

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a refund fraud at Skechers.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting at Sephora.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a dog fight.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

