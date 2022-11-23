Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 13-19, 2022

Nov. 13

19430 block Admiralty Way: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The suspect was in possession of a gun, waiting for officers to respond to the call.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a shoplift and subsequently made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18110 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported. The suspect was seen driving a stolen vehicle in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject committed theft and obstruction of justice when coming in contact with police.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19600 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for being in possession of a stolen firearm as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

18600 block 40th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a granddaughter assaulting her grandmother in a home.

164th Street Southwest/Ash Way: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block Highway 99: Police made a traffic arrest.

17120 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Nov. 14

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was referred for theft and obstruction of justice.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Damage was done to a subject’s vehicle.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

214th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

Nov. 15

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A female drug user was reportedly stealing from a store while she had a child with her.

17600 block 33rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An employee was suspected of stealing credit cards from the store.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Coins were stolen from a coin box.

4220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

17010 block 32nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled the scene as officers attempted to pull it over.

18300 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

3110 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18030 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for child molestation.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Nov. 16

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a third-degree theft and made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a missing juvenile.

18220 block Highway 99: Three vehicles were reported stolen in the burglary of a car dealership.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19320 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A victim was scammed.

17600 block 33rd Place West: Police responded to calls of a heated argument between a mother and daughter.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A minor was found in possession of alcohol.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was in possession of a stolen gun and other dangerous weapons.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile assault was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

17900 block Ash Way: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

176th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Nov. 17

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a theft and assault at Target.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject provided officers with a fake name when asked.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A strong-arm robbery was reported.

Nov. 18

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17800 block 46th Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile with behavior problems was reportedly making threats toward their parents.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen.

17220 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17300 block 37th Avenue West: A burglary at a residence was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary and third-degree assault was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Reports of graffiti on private property were made.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6600 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.

17600 block 33rd Place West: Adult Protective Services was called.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Reports of graffiti on private property were made.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a family dispute that became physical. No charges were initially made.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported. Items were broken but no one was physically injured.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Lynnwood Rec Center: A theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Nov. 19

18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An instance of identity theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

17900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16300 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.