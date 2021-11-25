Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 14-20, 2021

Nov. 14

18900 block 51st Place West: A residence was burglarized.

44th Avenue West/172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Witnesses reported a vehicle theft in progress. The vehicle was quickly recovered but the suspect fled the scene on foot.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported at La Quinta Inn.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject drank alcohol in Walmart then exited without paying for it.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and More.

4000 block 164th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

17900 block Ash Way: A homeless person thew something at a car and damaged it.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at JC Penney at Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walgreens.

16600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

21000 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Nov. 15

18100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Both drivers fled the scene before police arrived.

4000 block 165th Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. A rear window was broken and a backpack with rain gear was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a woman, her ex-husband and her new boyfriend. Pepper spray, a knife and a gun were involved in the incident.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile caused a disturbance at Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported and the suspect’s vehicle was seized pending the approval of a search warrant. Police suspect drugs were involved.

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect stole groceries from Walmart.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 48th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

20600 block 44th block Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and a theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Guitar Center.

Nov. 16

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI collision was reported.

18200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and other offenses.

4200 block 177th Place Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

17900 block Ash Way: A warrant subject was arrested.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

Nov. 17

17300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

16400 block Hillpointe Circle: Someone attempted to burglarize a residence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver fled from police in a possible stolen vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

17400 block Highway 99: Police investigated a fraud report.

18300 block Alderdwood Mall Parkway: A bike was stolen from Target and later recovered.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for attempted vehicle theft after he tried to flee on foot. The suspect was wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle report from earlier that day.

Nov. 18

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for a warrant.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Camera equipment was stolen.

33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police located a subject sleeping on a bench and referred them to Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD).

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

17500 block 32nd Avenue West: Police investigated an identity theft report.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

Nov. 19

19800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at LA Fitness.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

2608 196TH ST Southwest: A subject was arrested at McDonald’s for a warrant.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a backpack and laptop were stolen.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police investigated an identity theft report.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: An assault at a care facility was reported. No one was injured.

18300 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant at Homewood Suites by Hilton.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

Nov. 20

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Two subjects stole from Marshalls and shoved a citizen who tried to stop them.

18800 block Highway 99: A parakeet was stolen from PetSmart.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic disturbance occurred but no crime was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported at Dairy Queen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen from Fred Meyer.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle with a fake temporary tag and covered VIN was impounded pending a search warrant.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A robbery was reported at Key Bank.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A man and woman were arrested for theft and warrants.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton