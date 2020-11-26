Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 15-21, 2020

Nov. 15
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.
11900 block Admiralty Way: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with a felony drug crime.
19500 block Highway 99: Two suspects were arrested after police responded to a theft at Safeway. Police said a suspect shoplifted $871 worth of merchandise. The second suspect was arrested for second-degree assault after reportedly macing someone at the scene.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic stop near Staples for a permit trip violation.
3220 188TH ST Southwest: A robbery was reported at Bank of America. The suspect was not located.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman stole from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited for theft at Walmart.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at City Center Apartments.
Nov. 16
22400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three female suspects stole from Kohl’s.
16800 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen.
3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation, assault and malicious mischief charges.
Nov. 17
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a voyeurism report.
21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred..
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3000 184TH ST Southwest: A man pushed a woman during a verbal altercation.
Nov. 18
17000 block 57th Place West: A residential burglary occurred.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported during a domestic disturbance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5600 block 169th Place Southwest: A possible residential burglary occurred.
17400 block Highway 99: A cyclist was arrested for warrants.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom in Alderwood Mall.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
4615 196TH ST Southwest: A burglary was reported at Fred Meyer.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at the Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes.
6800 block 185th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 19
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Extended Stay America hotel.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested on charges of assault, malicious mischief and drug offenses.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: Damage was done to the front of a business.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A suspect was interrupted while attempting to prowl a vehicle.
181st Place Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her son.
17500 block 53rd Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull after being caught prowling a vehicle.
44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested, cited and released.
Nov. 20
6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.
19615 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest at convenience store.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted with a vehicle prowl reported in Edmonds.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Les Schwab Tire Center.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.
5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident. However, the responding officer said the female victim had already left the scene by the time they responded.
21500 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for drug paraphernalia possession.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19500 block 74th Avenue West: A dog jumped over a fence and attacked another dog being walked by its owner.
Nov. 21
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.
17500 block 33rd Place West: A subject was arrested for second-degree assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
3900 block 189th Place Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Walgreens.
4600 168th Street Southwest: A Lynnwood Police Department patrol vehicle was tagged with spray paint.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious activity report at Lynndale Park.
6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
