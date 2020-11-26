Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 15-21, 2020

Nov. 15

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

11900 block Admiralty Way: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department with a felony drug crime.

19500 block Highway 99: Two suspects were arrested after police responded to a theft at Safeway. Police said a suspect shoplifted $871 worth of merchandise. The second suspect was arrested for second-degree assault after reportedly macing someone at the scene.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic stop near Staples for a permit trip violation.

3220 188TH ST Southwest: A robbery was reported at Bank of America. The suspect was not located.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman stole from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited for theft at Walmart.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

200th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at City Center Apartments.

Nov. 16

22400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three female suspects stole from Kohl’s.

16800 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen.

3400 block 132nd Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation, assault and malicious mischief charges.

Nov. 17

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a voyeurism report.

21100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft occurred..

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant arrest was made.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3000 184TH ST Southwest: A man pushed a woman during a verbal altercation.

Nov. 18

17000 block 57th Place West: A residential burglary occurred.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported during a domestic disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5600 block 169th Place Southwest: A possible residential burglary occurred.

17400 block Highway 99: A cyclist was arrested for warrants.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom in Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4615 196TH ST Southwest: A burglary was reported at Fred Meyer.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at the Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes.

6800 block 185th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 19

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported at Extended Stay America hotel.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested on charges of assault, malicious mischief and drug offenses.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall.

21300 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: Damage was done to the front of a business.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A suspect was interrupted while attempting to prowl a vehicle.

181st Place Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her son.

17500 block 53rd Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull after being caught prowling a vehicle.

44th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a hit-and-run collision was arrested, cited and released.

Nov. 20

6300 block 183rd Place Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

19615 Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest at convenience store.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted with a vehicle prowl reported in Edmonds.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Les Schwab Tire Center.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident. However, the responding officer said the female victim had already left the scene by the time they responded.

21500 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for drug paraphernalia possession.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19500 block 74th Avenue West: A dog jumped over a fence and attacked another dog being walked by its owner.

Nov. 21

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A felony theft occurred.

17500 block 33rd Place West: A subject was arrested for second-degree assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3900 block 189th Place Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Walgreens.

4600 168th Street Southwest: A Lynnwood Police Department patrol vehicle was tagged with spray paint.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious activity report at Lynndale Park.

6400 block 182nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a landlord and a tenant.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton