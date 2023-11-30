Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 19-25, 2023

Nov. 19
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and substance possession.
5500 block 189th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4100 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Nov. 20
18600 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony shoplift was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A second-degree burglary and vehicle theft were reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and shoplift was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject fled after police attempted to arrest them for a DUI.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.
21300 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
Nov. 21
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft from Burlington.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from Value Village.
19700 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
2600 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was keyed in a parking lot.
2900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
7100 block 188th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject for a felony warrant.
19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17900 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a hit and run.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police after an attempted traffic stop.
Nov. 22
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject on a warrant.
19800 block Heinz Place: Police arrested a subject on a warrant.
18300 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.
4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a sibling fight.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Lowe’s.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft from REI.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
Nov. 23
3200 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
16600 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A criminal trespass was reported.
Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
Nov. 24
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to reports of threats made.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was reported stolen.
17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.
18220 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
16700 block 59th Place West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
20800 block 58th Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Nov. 25
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft by a juvenile was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony assault was reported.
4900 block 188th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an organized retail theft.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft from Nordstrom.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18400 block 184th Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested as they fled from the store.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft by a juvenile was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
6110 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
