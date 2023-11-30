Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 19-25, 2023

Nov. 19

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft and substance possession.

5500 block 189th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4100 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Nov. 20

18600 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony shoplift was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence call.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A second-degree burglary and vehicle theft were reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A trespass was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft and shoplift was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject fled after police attempted to arrest them for a DUI.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.

21300 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

Nov. 21

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft from Burlington.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from Value Village.

19700 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

2600 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was keyed in a parking lot.

2900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

7100 block 188th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject for a felony warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: A second-degree trespass was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17900 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a hit and run.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject eluded police after an attempted traffic stop.

Nov. 22

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject on a warrant.

19800 block Heinz Place: Police arrested a subject on a warrant.

18300 block Highway 99: An attempted burglary was reported.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a sibling fight.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Lowe’s.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft from REI.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

Nov. 23

3200 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

16600 block 63rd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A criminal trespass was reported.

Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

Nov. 24

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to reports of threats made.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was reported stolen.

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported.

18220 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

16700 block 59th Place West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

20800 block 58th Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Nov. 25

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft by a juvenile was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony assault was reported.

4900 block 188th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an organized retail theft.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft from Nordstrom.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18400 block 184th Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested as they fled from the store.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft by a juvenile was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

6110 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.