Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2022

Nov. 20
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A child assaulted another child at a bus stop.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A suspect was cited for driving with a suspended license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
Nov. 21
168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7300 block Olympic View Drive: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19200 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for littering.
17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a collision. One suspect did not have a valid ID and was arrested.
Nov. 22
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
18300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was found in possession of stolen property in the second degree – a felony. The suspect made false statements to officers and was also found to have a warrant out of another agency.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.
3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18400 block 40th Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
2510 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony malicious mischief charge.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid title.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
21500 block 73rd Place West: Reports of harassment were made.
9900 block Airport Way: Police assisted Everett police with a stolen vehicle recovery.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a missing juvenile.
208th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Nov. 23
184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19800 Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
18600 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and personal checks were stolen.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A backpack was stolen.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft at Jo Ann Fabrics was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18500 block 26th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block 42nd Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.
6020 block 202nd Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was briefly detained as officers investigated possible stolen license plates.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony assault was reported.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Nov. 24
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject attempted to make false statements to officers.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: A report of a forgery was made.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: A theft of an ID was reported.
20200 block Interurban Trail: Three juveniles were caught trespassing on a construction site.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on warrants from the Kent police.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 163rd Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18220 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5110 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of high-value tools was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft from Nordstrom was reported. The subject was cited and released.
Nov. 25
17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
18330 block 36th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult male was reported missing.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Nov. 26
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a reported runaway.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail felony theft was reported.
17720 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported. The suspect was arrested for warrants.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
206th Street Southwest / 53rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for attempted theft and obstruction of justice.
