Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2022

Nov. 20

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A child assaulted another child at a bus stop.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A suspect was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

Nov. 21

168th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for littering.

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a collision. One suspect did not have a valid ID and was arrested.

Nov. 22

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

18300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was found in possession of stolen property in the second degree – a felony. The suspect made false statements to officers and was also found to have a warrant out of another agency.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested.

3600 block 167th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18400 block 40th Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

2510 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

18800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a felony malicious mischief charge.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid title.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

21500 block 73rd Place West: Reports of harassment were made.

9900 block Airport Way: Police assisted Everett police with a stolen vehicle recovery.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a missing juvenile.

208th Street Southwest/50th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Nov. 23

184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19800 Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

18600 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and personal checks were stolen.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A backpack was stolen.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft at Jo Ann Fabrics was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18500 block 26th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block 42nd Place West: A domestic dispute was reported.

6020 block 202nd Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was briefly detained as officers investigated possible stolen license plates.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony assault was reported.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

18900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Nov. 24

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject attempted to make false statements to officers.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: A report of a forgery was made.

5400 block 189th Street Southwest: A theft of an ID was reported.

20200 block Interurban Trail: Three juveniles were caught trespassing on a construction site.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on warrants from the Kent police.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 163rd Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18220 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5110 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft of high-value tools was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft from Nordstrom was reported. The subject was cited and released.

Nov. 25

17500 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

18330 block 36th Avenue West: Reports of harassment were made.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult male was reported missing.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nov. 26

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a reported runaway.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail felony theft was reported.

17720 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported. The suspect was arrested for warrants.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

206th Street Southwest / 53rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for attempted theft and obstruction of justice.