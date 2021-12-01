Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 21-27, 2021

Nov. 21

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Pants were stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at K.C. Martin Automotive Service.

17600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Bartell Drugs.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend reportedly broke items in the apartment.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was cited at Alderwood Mall.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at The Home Depot.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into while parked near a business.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

3700 block 170th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant, then transported to the hospital after she told police she swallowed drugs earlier in the night. She said she swallowed the drugs because she sensed police would arrest her that night.

4900 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

Nov. 22

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart for multiple warrants.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at H Mart Plaza.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Ulta Beauty.

6000 block 178th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at PetSmart.

200th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

18733 33RD AVE West: Police responded to a vehicle collision at AMC Alderwood Mall.

Nov. 23

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported at Reserve at Lynnwood.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s for a warrant.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

20000 block 48th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. One party threatened another.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4806 196TH ST Southwest: A subject was arrested at a convenience store for assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Multiple BB guns were stolen from Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported at KeyBank.

19100 block 46th Avenue West: A flag pole was damaged.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A battery was cut and stolen from a vehicle.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Nov. 24

18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3400 block 166th Street Southwest:A residence was burglarized.

208th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Tools and machinery valued at $50,000 were stolen from Midas.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was tagged with graffiti.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Kohl’s parking lot.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police found a man passed out in a vehicle with narcotics.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sexual offense was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at City Center Apartments for a warrant.

19225 ALDERWOOD MALL Parkway: Two suspects were arrested for theft at Best Buy

Nov. 25

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested at Target for a warrant.

7500 block 198th Street Southwest: Parts were stolen from a vehicle.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

Nov. 26

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault report.

6509 208TH ST Southwest: A domestic assault occurred.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary suspect was arrested at a business.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was recovered at La Quinta Inn. The driver was arrested for a felony warrant. Additional charges were pending until police acquired a search warrant.

6200 block Dale Way: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

3021 196TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance at Extended Stay America.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPad was stolen from Alderwood Mall.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Office Depot parking lot.

Nov. 27

6200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20500 block 63rd Place West: A theft occurred.

5100 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

–Compiled By Cody Sexton