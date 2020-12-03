Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 22-28, 2020

Nov. 22

15400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported Ulta Beauty.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary occurred at Chef Dane Catering.

18100 block Highway 99: Two women broke into a room at Best Lynnwood Inn through an open window.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

16500 block 40th Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested multiple subjects for criminal trespass.

20800 block 59th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was damaged.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman reported her purse was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy.

Nov. 23

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen at Dreamworks Painting.

196th Street West/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony assault with a weapon report.

17000 block Spruce Way: A theft occurred.

Nov. 24

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at T-Mobile Store.

5600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Police responded to burglary attempt.

17700 Highway 99: A theft occurred at an auto shop.

17600 block 33rd Place West: A theft was reported at a residence.

16700 block Highway 99: A man and woman were arrested for trespassing at a restaurant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Nov. 25

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A man assaulted his brother.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver was cited for misdemeanor drug charges during a traffic stop.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported at Office Depot.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two thefts occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

184th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: Police pursued a stolen vehicle.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17900 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

2100 block N. Northgate Way: A warrant subject was arrested for drug and firearm charges.

Nov. 26

17500 block 44th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at HMart.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested at Walmart for theft and stolen vehicle possession charges.

17500 block Highway 99: A credit card was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Three juveniles were detained at Alderwood Mall for shoplifting and were taken into custody.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and hit-and-run were reported at Fred Meyer.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Hotel International after refusing to leave. Hotel employees said they also suspected the man stole items.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Nov. 27

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

66th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a traffic offense led to additional drug charges.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at 76 gas station.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between family members, including one member with mental health issues.

5500 block 148th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s. Police said the suspect attempted to flee the scene driving a vehicle without a driver’s license. The driver was also driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Nov. 28

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at T-Mobile Store.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at JD’s Market.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20400 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI-related charges.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man stole money from a stranger.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at business.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

