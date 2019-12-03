Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 24-30, 2019

Nov. 24

16900 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police responded to a reported sex offense involving a prostitution offer.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Hampton Inn and Suites hotel parking lot. The owner reported tools valued at $5,000 stolen from the vehicle.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A wallet was found at Woodland Greens.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was taken into custody near Alderwood Mall.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man who was accused of shoplifting from Kohl’s was also reported to have multiple warrants.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at CVS Pharmacy. The subject was also reported to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police received a report of malicious mischief near Alderwood Community Church.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A van was prowled in the Old Spaghetti Factory parking lot. Someone broke the van’s window to gain entry and steal multiple items from inside.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man shoplifted from Fred Meyer. He was also reported to have drug in his possession.

Nov. 25

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

19600 block Highway 99: An iPhone was stolen from Verizon.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen while the owner was at work. The victim also said a debit card was used at Best Buy to make a fraudulent purchase.

6300 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle previously reported stolen was located. It appeared to have been stripped.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was trespassed from CVS Pharmacy after employees asked him multiple times to leave.

11300 block 4th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Everett Police Department in apprehending a suspect involved in a misdemeanor robbery.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

Nov. 26

4500 block 181st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in a residential neighborhood.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Headphones were stolen at Alderwood Mall.

16700 block Highway 99: An ice cream cake was stolen from Dairy Queen.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled from Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

Nov. 27

17200 block Highway 99: A female shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart. After searching the suspect, police reported finding 0.39 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony drug-related charges and a driving offense.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police reported a dangerous weapons violation.

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two shoplifting suspects were cited and released at Kohl’s.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Change was stolen from the washing machines in the Lynnwood Garden Village apartment complex laundry room.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Apple store at Alderwood Mall.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence.

5500 block 156th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a theft at a residence.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Hampton Inn and Suites.

Nov. 28

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A female shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. She told officers she was accompanied by a male, who was contacted and discovered to have felony amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and a stolen vehicle in his possession. A third member of the group was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police conducted a DUI arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in Lowe’s parking lot for a felony warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia charges after police reported finding paraphernalia in the man’s vehicle. The vehicle was also impounded.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A purse was stolen from the Residence Inn by Marriott employee locker room.

18300 block block Highway 99: A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding him sitting in his car. He was not arrested due to medical issues.

Nov. 29

19800 block Poplar Way: Police cited a driver for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

16900 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related collision.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police picked up a subject with a Lynnwood warrant at the Walmart in Martha Lake.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police conducted a warrant arrest at Alderwood Mall.

Nov. 30

17100 block Highway 99: Rims were reported stolen from Les Schwab Tire Center.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at CVS Pharmacy. The suspect was also reported to have drug paraphernalia.

18400 block ALderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

18300 block Hurst Road: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A truck was reported stolen from the Novela Apartments complex parking lot.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Extended Stay America motel parking lot.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police conducted an arrest for a drug-related crime.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance during a birthday party at Homewood Suites by Hilton. .

