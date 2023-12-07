Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2023

Nov. 26
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a suspect for a third-degree theft at Macy’s.
7600 186th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for traffic offenses.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block 204th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of an organized retail theft.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft where the suspect had warrants.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Dick’s.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing officers.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
179th Street Southwest/33rd Place West: A report of juveniles vandalizes property with graffiti.
20700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
22600 block I-5 Southbound: Police were involved in a DUI pursuit.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.
17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
Nov. 27
3600 block Maple Road: Police responded to a husband and wife fighting.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for a hit and run, driving with a suspended license and violating an interlock device.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving without a license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block 71st Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
2800 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Nov. 28
21300 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstruction.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.
18200 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen.
18800 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: Fuel was stolen from a vehicle.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Nov. 29
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
21600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trespass.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at Gold Park.
16600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Nov. 30
3700 block 191st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A repeat shoplifter was arrested.
206th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A pair of brass knuckles was seized from a subject.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft and fraud were reported.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
18800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a bullet hole in a parked car.
4220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle prowl was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft from CVS was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.
Dec. 1
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A criminal trespass was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 2
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20020 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3900 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
10700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
6500 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.