Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2023

Nov. 26

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police arrested a suspect for a third-degree theft at Macy’s.

7600 186th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for traffic offenses.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of an organized retail theft.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft where the suspect had warrants.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Dick’s.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing officers.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

179th Street Southwest/33rd Place West: A report of juveniles vandalizes property with graffiti.

20700 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

22600 block I-5 Southbound: Police were involved in a DUI pursuit.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.

17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

Nov. 27

3600 block Maple Road: Police responded to a husband and wife fighting.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for a hit and run, driving with a suspended license and violating an interlock device.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving without a license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block 71st Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

2800 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Nov. 28

21300 block 68th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for obstruction.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.

18200 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen.

18800 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: Fuel was stolen from a vehicle.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Nov. 29

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

21600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trespass.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A trespass was reported at Gold Park.

16600 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Nov. 30

3700 block 191st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A repeat shoplifter was arrested.

206th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A pair of brass knuckles was seized from a subject.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft and fraud were reported.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

18800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a bullet hole in a parked car.

4220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle prowl was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft from CVS was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from Nordstrom was reported.

Dec. 1

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A criminal trespass was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 2

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20020 block 66th Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3900 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

10700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6500 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.