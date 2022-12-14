Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022

Nov. 26

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

206th Street Southwest / 53rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported and the suspect attempted to obstruct justice.

Nov. 27

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported and a vehicle was stolen.

18030 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

17700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Multiple stolen vehicles and a burglary were reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

4704 176th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

17710 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance call was made.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported and the subject was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

18220 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic violence call was made.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

Nov. 28

18700 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was charged for the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A car’s window was smashed.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19010 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault involving a juvenile was reported.

Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest and cited the subject for driving with a suspended license.

19600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was cited for attempting to obstruct justice.

Nov. 29

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after being called with reports of an attempted theft.

17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

6110 block 182nd Street Southwest: A felony fraud was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4704 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4704 176th Street Southwest: Police were called to the scene of a reported sex crime.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5110 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

Nov. 30

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.

168th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a vehicle collision and arrested a subject for DUI.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a subject making threats.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

16230 Bothell-Everett Highway: Police assisted Everett police with a hit and run collision.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary at JCPenney was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass at Denny’s was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police were called with reports of a juvenile making threats.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

12300 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Police assisted Mukilteo police with a K-9 in a search for a subject suspected of second-degree child molestation.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20830 block 66th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

Dec. 1

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony harassment was reported. The subject made threats to kill others.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4110 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

20900 block 54th Avenue West: A firearm was reported stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police were called with reports of a subject making threats.

6300 block 177th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Dec. 2

3200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

18400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported. Police apprehended the suspect who attempted to resist arrest.

19500 block 24th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19800 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft was reported and a vehicle was prowled.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to reports of harassment.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

17220 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

Dec. 3

16800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported. The suspect made false statements to police.

5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

5400 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.