Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022

Nov. 26
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
206th Street Southwest / 53rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported and the suspect attempted to obstruct justice.
Nov. 27
17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported and a vehicle was stolen.
18030 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
17700 block Highway 99: An assault was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Multiple stolen vehicles and a burglary were reported.
4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
4704 176th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
17710 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance call was made.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported and the subject was arrested for a warrant.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
18220 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic violence call was made.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
Nov. 28
18700 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was charged for the unlawful discharge of a firearm.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A car’s window was smashed.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19010 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault involving a juvenile was reported.
Highway 99 / 164th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest and cited the subject for driving with a suspended license.
19600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A subject was cited for attempting to obstruct justice.
Nov. 29
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after being called with reports of an attempted theft.
17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Highway 99 / 204th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.
6110 block 182nd Street Southwest: A felony fraud was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4704 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4704 176th Street Southwest: Police were called to the scene of a reported sex crime.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5110 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.
Nov. 30
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.
168th Street Southwest / 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a vehicle collision and arrested a subject for DUI.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a disturbance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a subject making threats.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
16230 Bothell-Everett Highway: Police assisted Everett police with a hit and run collision.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary at JCPenney was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A trespass at Denny’s was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Police were called with reports of a juvenile making threats.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
12300 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Police assisted Mukilteo police with a K-9 in a search for a subject suspected of second-degree child molestation.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
20830 block 66th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
Dec. 1
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony harassment was reported. The subject made threats to kill others.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4110 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
20900 block 54th Avenue West: A firearm was reported stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police were called with reports of a subject making threats.
6300 block 177th Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Dec. 2
3200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.
18400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft was reported. Police apprehended the suspect who attempted to resist arrest.
19500 block 24th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5300 block 190th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19800 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft was reported and a vehicle was prowled.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to reports of harassment.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
17220 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
Dec. 3
16800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported. The suspect made false statements to police.
5220 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
5400 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
