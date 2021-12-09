Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2021

Nov. 28

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19225 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft.

17200 block Highway 99:A suspect was arrested at Walmart for theft and making false statements to police.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Three suspects stole sunglasses.

18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant and illegal possession of narcotics.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested near Alderwood Mall for DUI.

Nov. 29

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated an identity theft report.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from JC Penney.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone, debit card, driver license and photograph were stolen.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

6200 block 185th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

Nov. 30

17700 block Highway 99: A suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Shoreline Police Department with locating and arresting a suspect.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police investigated an identity theft report.

18300 block Highway 99: Multiple juveniles were arrested for trespassing at Pick-n-Pull.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic assault.

6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Dec. 1

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported at a business.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect shoplifted from a store in Alderwood Mall.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A resident told police they were being harassed and threatened.

18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a hit and run, eluding police, trespassing and obstruction.

Dec. 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

16700 block 44th Avenue West: Police contacted a man at a business who had methamphetamine in his possession. Police said he turned it over willingly and was given a warning.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported at a business.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and an access card was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Best Buy. The subject also had a felony warrant.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A computer was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Multiple vehicles were reported stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the 24 Hour Fitness Parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: Police located shotgun shells in the James Village parking lot.

5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Dec. 3

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with a felony warrant was arrested.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and assault were reported at Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.

1800 block 199th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI after they were found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4200 block Stonebridge Way: A theft occurred.

Dec. 4

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen from Alderwood Mall.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton