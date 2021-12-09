Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2021

Nov. 28
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19225 Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Ulta Beauty.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft.
17200 block Highway 99:A suspect was arrested at Walmart for theft and making false statements to police.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Three suspects stole sunglasses.
18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant and illegal possession of narcotics.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested near Alderwood Mall for DUI.
Nov. 29
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated an identity theft report.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from JC Penney.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A phone, debit card, driver license and photograph were stolen.
19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
6200 block 185th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
Nov. 30
17700 block Highway 99: A suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Shoreline Police Department with locating and arresting a suspect.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police investigated an identity theft report.
18300 block Highway 99: Multiple juveniles were arrested for trespassing at Pick-n-Pull.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic assault.
6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Dec. 1
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported at a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect shoplifted from a store in Alderwood Mall.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A resident told police they were being harassed and threatened.
18300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a hit and run, eluding police, trespassing and obstruction.
Dec. 2
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
16700 block 44th Avenue West: Police contacted a man at a business who had methamphetamine in his possession. Police said he turned it over willingly and was given a warning.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported at a business.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and an access card was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Best Buy. The subject also had a felony warrant.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A computer was stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Multiple vehicles were reported stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the 24 Hour Fitness Parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: Police located shotgun shells in the James Village parking lot.
5600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Dec. 3
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject with a felony warrant was arrested.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft and assault were reported at Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at an apartment complex.
1800 block 199th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI after they were found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4200 block Stonebridge Way: A theft occurred.
Dec. 4
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A phone was stolen from Alderwood Mall.
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
