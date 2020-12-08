Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Nov. 29

16800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

19900 block Poplar Way: Tires were stolen from Jaguar Land Rover Dealership.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving a vehicle without an ignition interlocking device.

19500 Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a construction site.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman said her purse was stolen and credit cards inside were used in Seattle.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates.

5500 block 166th Place Southwest: A garage was broken into.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft at Walmart.

3200 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a bank.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Juveniles stole alcohol from Fred Meyer.

20700 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a DUI charge.

19200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Bucky’s Lynnwood.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Nov. 30

18600 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault report.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for drug and paraphernalia possession.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Tanglewood Apartments.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Someone spray painted security cameras.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A dumpster was set on fire.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A subject reported someone used stolen personal information to take out a business loan.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

Dec. 1

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A fire occurred near a business in Lynnwood Square.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman said her phone was stolen.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested after violating a court-issued protection order.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft and released from the scene.

17300 block Interstate 5 South: Police made a DUI arrest.

Dec. 2

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

16800 block River Rock Drive: An attempted burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for shoplifting.

17100 block 57th Place West: A burglary occurred.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Ross Dress for Less.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A gun was stolen from a vehicle parked at Campus Pointe.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at City Center Apartments.

6500 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from an apartment complex.

Dec. 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject reported being robbed at gunpoint near Public Storage.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for brandishing a weapon.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3800 block 180th Place Southwest: A subject was trespassed.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at H Mart.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled and her purse was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Verizon store employees reported being threatened.

19507 block Highway 99: A man stole from CVS Pharmacy.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a business in Lynnwood Square after refusing to adhere to the face mask policy. Witnesses said the man became verbal and confrontational.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked near a residence.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight. The car was unlocked and parked in the owner’s driveway at the time of the incident.

17400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

17900 block 40th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a front porch.

Dec. 4

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A man stole money from another man.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between two sisters.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple shoplifting suspects were arrested at Nordstrom Rack.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Laurel Terrace Apartments.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

208th Street Southwest/63rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested after hitting street and traffic signs and a residential fence. The suspect also drove through a residential yard.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported at Gourmet Latte.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A theft from a storage unit occurred.

Dec. 5

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect attempted to steal from One Stop Market.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen at a business.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a drug arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

18200 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a car dealership and a laptop was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton