Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 3-9, 2024

Nov. 3

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An adult was reported missing.

3500 block 180th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 4

20400 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3300 block 179th Street Southwest: A stolen car was recovered.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Extortion via blackmail was reported.

221st Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.

18300 block 58th Place West: An adult was reported missing and found.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in aiding an overdosing individual.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

Nov. 5

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Unlawful conduct and trespassing were reported.

18600 block 64th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made two warrant arrests.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Nov. 6

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

20200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after a vehicular assault.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3800 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was turned in to police for destruction.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

Nov. 7

17200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.

18200 block 42nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

58th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

4900 block 182nd Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

6800 block 191st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6800 block 192nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

Nov. 8

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of stolen property who was also alleged to have committed misdemeanor theft and identity theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and a vehicular collision were reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 52nd Place West: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 9

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary and felony theft were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon who was also alleged to have obstructed police and committed misdemeanor theft.

17400 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.