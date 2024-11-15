Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 3-9, 2024

Nov. 3
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An adult was reported missing.
3500 block 180th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 4
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3300 block 179th Street Southwest: A stolen car was recovered.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Extortion via blackmail was reported.
221st Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver attempted to elude police.
18300 block 58th Place West: An adult was reported missing and found.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department in aiding an overdosing individual.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
Nov. 5
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Unlawful conduct and trespassing were reported.
18600 block 64th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1400 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made two warrant arrests.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20500 block 56th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
Nov. 6
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
20200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after a vehicular assault.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3800 block 176th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was turned in to police for destruction.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
Nov. 7
17200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations was reported.
18200 block 42nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
58th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
4900 block 182nd Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
6800 block 191st Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 block 192nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
Nov. 8
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of stolen property who was also alleged to have committed misdemeanor theft and identity theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and a vehicular collision were reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 52nd Place West: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 9
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary and felony theft were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon who was also alleged to have obstructed police and committed misdemeanor theft.
17400 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
