Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 5-11, 2023

Nov. 5

20600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19500 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 177th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported to have occurred during a vehicular collision.

Nov. 6

4500 block 180th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block 33rd Place West: A court order was violated.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: Sexual assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block 48th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block 204th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported and police arrested the subject, who had a warrant.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

Nov. 7

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

17700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reporting to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A business was egged in an instance of malicious mischief.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of two dangerous weapons.

17200 block 34th Place West: A burglary was reported.

Location not listed: An individual driving with a suspended license attempted to elude police after a hit-and-run collision and misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery, theft and brandishing a weapon were reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual in possession of that vehicle was arrested.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block 74th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Sex offenses were reported.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A court order was violated.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A temporary court order was violated and police determined the offender did not meet arrest criteria.

17000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A business’s glass window was shattered in an instance of malicious mischief.

5600 block 171st Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

Nov. 8

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block 60th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual in possession of stolen property was charged with misdemeanor theft.

17600 block 66th Place West: Gas was stolen during an instance of misdemeanor theft.

Location not listed: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block 44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

17300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

15600 block Ash Way: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 9

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual committing weapons violations and misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reporting to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

1900 block Heinz Place: A stolen bicycle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the individual responsible was located.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5900 block 177th Street Southwest: Felony assault and harassment were reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported and the individual responsible was found to be in possession of a victim’s identification.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

196th Street Southwest / Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Nov. 10

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Felony harassment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reporting to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

5700 block 176th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17300 block 33rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

Nov. 11

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving and driving under a suspended license, were reported.

16400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving under a suspended license, were reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

20300 block 54th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti was reported.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the warranted individual responsible was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Gas siphoning was reported during an instance of felony malicious mischief.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Child protective services were contacted.

17000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving without a valid license, were reported.

5500 block 169th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft committed by a juvenile was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.