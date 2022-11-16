Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022

Nov. 6
3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing on Cycle Gear property.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A tip jar was stolen.
Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for second-degree robbery, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and third-degree malicious mischief.
17600 block 62nd Place West: A juvenile was referred for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: An e-bike was stolen.
200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and ignition interlock violation and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from the Apple store was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17300 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant out of Illinois.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19500 block I-5 South onramp: A subject was arrested for a warrant, an ignition interlock violation, driving with a suspended license and giving false and misleading information to an officer.
Nov. 7
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for disclosing intimate images.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle license plate was switched.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and one window was broken.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant out of Arizona and being in possession of a firearm.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
17220 block 43rd Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two brothers got into a physical dispute over money.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
Nov. 8
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant, a third-degree theft and criminal trespassing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft by a repeat shoplifter was reported.
6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for traffic offenses.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Reports of graffiti were made.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
Nov. 9
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen identity was used to purchase a vehicle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
14010 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K9.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Nov. 10
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a collision.
44th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Reports of harassment were made.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Animal complaints were made.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
Nov. 11
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
19400 block 86th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19100 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree domestic assault was reported.
4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
Highway 99 / 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A computer was hacked into and personal information was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Gunshots were heard and a bullet was found on a porch.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16500 block Spruce Way: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
21100 block 49th Avenue West: Police investigated a suspicious fire.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Animal control was called with animal complaints.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A car window was broken.
52nd Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: Police engaged in a foot pursuit of a subject in Mountlake Terrace.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
