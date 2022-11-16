Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022

Nov. 6

3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing on Cycle Gear property.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A tip jar was stolen.

Highway 99/176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for second-degree robbery, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and third-degree malicious mischief.

17600 block 62nd Place West: A juvenile was referred for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: An e-bike was stolen.

200th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and ignition interlock violation and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft from the Apple store was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Target was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17300 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant out of Illinois.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19500 block I-5 South onramp: A subject was arrested for a warrant, an ignition interlock violation, driving with a suspended license and giving false and misleading information to an officer.

Nov. 7

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for disclosing intimate images.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle license plate was switched.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and one window was broken.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant out of Arizona and being in possession of a firearm.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

17220 block 43rd Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two brothers got into a physical dispute over money.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

Nov. 8

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant, a third-degree theft and criminal trespassing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft by a repeat shoplifter was reported.

6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for traffic offenses.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Reports of graffiti were made.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

Nov. 9

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen identity was used to purchase a vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

14010 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted Mill Creek police with a K9.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Nov. 10

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a collision.

44th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: Police responded to calls of a hit and run.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Reports of harassment were made.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Animal complaints were made.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

Nov. 11

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19100 block I-5 South: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree domestic assault was reported.

4020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

Highway 99 / 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A computer was hacked into and personal information was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Gunshots were heard and a bullet was found on a porch.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16500 block Spruce Way: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: Police investigated a suspicious fire.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Animal control was called with animal complaints.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A car window was broken.

52nd Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: Police engaged in a foot pursuit of a subject in Mountlake Terrace.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.