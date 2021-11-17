Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 7-13, 2021

Nov. 7
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled near Starbucks.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
20800 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.
19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant at a restaurant.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for multiple crimes.
Nov. 8
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a laundromat.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at JC Penney at Alderwood Mall.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Lynnwood City Hall parking lot.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Kohl’s.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while parked at a residence.
22600 block 57th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Multiple vehicles were shot at overnight.
6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while parked at a residence.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from Lynnwood Auto and Truck Service.
18000 block 63rd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 174th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.
Nov. 9
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred at Fred Meyer.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Two vehicles were broken into and a gun was reported stolen.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a felony drug crime at a hotel.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a public parking lot.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a rape reported at a hotel.
19600 block 69th Place West: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.
Nov. 10
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
19900 block Poplar Way: A vehicle was stolen from a Jaguar dealership
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a Buick dealership.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject told police threats were made against their life.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Car keys were reported stolen.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for theft.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
6400 block 174th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 168th Street Southwest: Police investigated a sexual assault report involving a juvenile.
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a restaurant parking lot.
5500 block 166th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.
33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for masturbating on a front porch.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: A theft occurred.
4200 block Granite Drive: A vehicle was prowled.
16700 block 57th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
Nov. 11
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A driver was cited for driving without a driver’s license.
16800 block Cobblestone Drive: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a business.
19200 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assault.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen from a public parking lot.
4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Nov. 12
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. Items were reported stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
18600 block 64th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Nov. 13
20300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Auto Zone.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for hit and run and driving without vehicle insurance.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at The Rock Wood Fired Pizza.
17900 block 54th Place West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.
