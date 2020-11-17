Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 8-14, 2020

Nov. 8

19500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested for shoplifting at Safeway.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A warrant subject was arrested at Courtyard by Marriott.

17200 block Highway 99: Four separate thefts were reported at Walmart.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for assault at Embassy Suites after responding to a domestic violence call.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vice crime was reported at the Swedish Edmonds Campus.

14000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a drug-related crime at Embassy Suites.

20400 block 60th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested after police responded to an assault report.

Nov. 9

204th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug-related crime.

12800 block Beverly Park Road: A subject was arrested at Safeway for a misdemeanor drug crime.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen from a 76 gas station.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI incident.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred in a residential neighborhood.

17100 block Interstate-5 Southbound: A DUI incident was reported.

3800 block 189th Place Southwest: Multiple home appliances were stolen from the garage of a home that was being built.

18300 52nd Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of an online scam while trying to purchase a pet through Facebook.

3900 block 177th Place Southwest: A subject reported a fraudulent grocery store delivery website.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: One suspect was arrested after police responded to a theft at Best Buy.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for stealing from Walmart.

Nov. 10

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Northpointe Apartments.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for drug paraphernalia possession.

5500 block 172nd Place Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Hollister Co. in Alderwood Mall.

17800 block 54th Place West: Three vehicles parked at two residences were prowled. According to the owners, all of the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the incident.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance occurred.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

Nov. 11

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported at Marshalls.

19500 block Highway 99: Tools were stolen from Safeway.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle and a phone were stolen.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a gun was stolen.

Nov. 13

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two warrant subjects were arrested while they were sitting in a parked vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a retail store in Alderwood Mall.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested after police reported finding them passed out in a vehicle after smoking narcotics.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A utility room was broken into at Reserve at Lynnwood.

16810 Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

5800 block 207th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A cell phone case was stolen at Alderwood Mall.

Nov. 13

18100 block Highway 99: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

18600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor warrant subject was arrested.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a laptop was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurredd at Fred Meyer.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A commercial burglary was reported and a laptop was stolen. There was no sign of forced entry reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject carrying a hatchet was trespassed from Safeway and cited for dangerous weapon possession.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A residential burglary occurred.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walgreens.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

Nov. 14

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a disturbance that escalated to a physical fight.

17900 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported being the victim of fraud after sending money to a fraudulent Instagram account.

16600 block Highway 99: Police seized a moped they suspected was stolen.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

18800 block 41st Place West: A stolen vehicle was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton