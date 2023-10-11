Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 1-7, 2023

Oct. 1

17500 block 54th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 38th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A probation violation resulted in damage to property.

18500 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 2

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

6800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A mailbox was damaged in an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual found in possession of the vehicle was also charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A purse was stolen from a vehicle during an instance of misdemeanor theft.

Oct. 3

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of stolen property.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a domestic violence assault suspect.

19900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 4

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: It was reported that there was an attempt to steal a vehicle.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

16400 block 40th Place West: A court order was violated.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A window was broken during an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 5

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were reported to have been made.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Trespassing was reported.

21300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4200 block 173rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

Oct. 6

6300 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

21200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault, obstruction and resisting arrest were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

19900 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 7

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.