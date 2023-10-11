Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 1-7, 2023

Oct. 1
17500 block 54th Place West: A juvenile was reported missing.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 38th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 182nd Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A probation violation resulted in damage to property.
18500 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 2
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
6800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A mailbox was damaged in an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the individual found in possession of the vehicle was also charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: A purse was stolen from a vehicle during an instance of misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 3
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual in possession of stolen property.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a domestic violence assault suspect.
19900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 4
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: It was reported that there was an attempt to steal a vehicle.
17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
16400 block 40th Place West: A court order was violated.
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A window was broken during an instance of misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 5
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Threats were reported to have been made.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Trespassing was reported.
21300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: Felony assault was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4200 block 173rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19800 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
Oct. 6
6300 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
21200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault, obstruction and resisting arrest were reported during an instance of domestic violence.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
19900 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 7
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6500 block 191st Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An attempted burglary was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.