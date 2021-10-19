Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 10-16, 2021

Oct. 10

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to threats made between neighbors.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property.

18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Embassy Suites parking lot.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a restaurant parking lot.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at a residence.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at an apartment complex.

Oct. 11

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

36th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault after causing a collision.

4900 block 182nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for burglary, obstruction and a warrant.

5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for domestic violence assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole from Fred Meyer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

17400 block Highway 99: Police contacted a man found sleeping in his vehicle with his girlfriend and their dog. They were referred to the LEAD program.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at Fred Meyer.

20600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for driving without a valid license and no ignition interlock device.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

Oct. 12

6627 200TH SW Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

3200 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen from a business.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot. The suspect fled the scene in a black pick up truck and was not located.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a warrant.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot and the suspect was removed from the store. The subject was then referred to the LEAD diversion program.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in a parking lot.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the location.

20000 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a construction site.

19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Oct. 13

16500 block 63rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.

18300 block Hurst Road: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Super 8 motel parking lot.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in business parking lot.

18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at U-Haul Storage.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary.

Oct. 14

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault, property damage and multiple hit-and-run charges.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and threatening to kill their significant other.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

16800 block Highway 99: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.

Oct. 15

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen at Alderwood Mall.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifter was arrested at JCPenney in Alderwood Mall.

17200 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Oct. 16

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Deep Roots Tattoo Parlor was burglarized and more than $200,000 in unique jewelry and cash was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a DUI-related collision.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton