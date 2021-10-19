Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 10-16, 2021

Oct. 10
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to threats made between neighbors.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property.
18500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Embassy Suites parking lot.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a restaurant parking lot.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault occurred at a residence.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported at an apartment complex.
Oct. 11
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
36th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault after causing a collision.
4900 block 182nd Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for burglary, obstruction and a warrant.
5800 block 176th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for domestic violence assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole from Fred Meyer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
17400 block Highway 99: Police contacted a man found sleeping in his vehicle with his girlfriend and their dog. They were referred to the LEAD program.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at Fred Meyer.
20600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a felony warrant.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for driving without a valid license and no ignition interlock device.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
Oct. 12
6627 200TH SW Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
3200 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen from a business.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot. The suspect fled the scene in a black pick up truck and was not located.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for a warrant.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Home Depot and the suspect was removed from the store. The subject was then referred to the LEAD diversion program.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in a parking lot.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the location.
20000 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 189th Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a construction site.
19100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
Oct. 13
16500 block 63rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer for a warrant.
18300 block Hurst Road: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from the Super 8 motel parking lot.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in business parking lot.
18700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
19100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at U-Haul Storage.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to an attempted burglary.
Oct. 14
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault, property damage and multiple hit-and-run charges.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and threatening to kill their significant other.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
16800 block Highway 99: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for theft and trespassing.
Oct. 15
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bag was stolen at Alderwood Mall.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplifter was arrested at JCPenney in Alderwood Mall.
17200 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Oct. 16
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Deep Roots Tattoo Parlor was burglarized and more than $200,000 in unique jewelry and cash was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a DUI-related collision.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.
