Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 11-17, 2020

Oct. 11

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a burglary report at Residence Inn by Marriott.

14600 block Madison Way: A driver was cited for a drug crime during a traffic stop.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A dog was attacked by two other dogs.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a DUI stop.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from Just Left Pub & Grill.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from The Rock Wood Fire Pizza after police responded to a malicious mischief report. Police said the subject resisted arrest.

196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

5200 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence-related harassment report.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported at Nordstrom Rack.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for trespass, drug paraphernalia possession and multiple warrants.

172nd Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Police conducted a DUI traffic stop.

Oct. 12

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A man slapped his ex-girlfriend.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

19000 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

17500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested during a traffic stop. The vehicle was impounded.

18800 block Highway 99: Police made a DUI arrest.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

1000 block Puget Drive: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia and illegal firearm possession.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 13

3400 block 172nd Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a T-Mobile Store.

16500 block Highway 99: A shortage yard was broken into.

19500 block Highway 99: Tools were stolen from Safeway.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and a purse was stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft occurred at a business.

17100 block 37th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19900 block Poplar Way: A felony theft was reported at a car dealership.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

20500 block Highway 99: A man was attacked by a woman.

7000 block 216th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 14

50th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a T-Mobile Store.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject stole several phones valued at more than $2,000.

20800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in several misdemeanor charges.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.

Oct. 15

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

16400 block 62nd Place West: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No physical assault was reported, but a plate was broken.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest A subject attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A traffic stop resulted in a misdemeanor drug charge.

7300 228TH ST Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense and drug-related offense.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two vehicles were prowled and multiple windows were smashed.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: An unknown subject used stolen identification to pay a hospital bill.

Oct. 16

20800 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for drug paraphernalia possession.

17500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A lost debit card was used at Lowe’s to make unauthorized purchases.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a woman and her 14-year-old son.

20800 block Highway 99: A domestic assault occurred.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A van was stolen from Whispering Cedars Apartments.

Oct. 17

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man stole a side mirror from one vehicle and smashed a window on another.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A leaf blower was stolen.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Center caps were stolen from wheels of a vehicle.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 60th Avenue West: Election ballots were stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton