Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 13-19, 2024

Oct. 13

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Threats were made.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who attempted to obstruct police.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

Oct. 14

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony-level instance of vehicle prowling was reported.

Highway 99/186th Place Southwest: A resisting driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police attempted a warrant arrest.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 15

176th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Several vehicles were prowled by a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sexual offenses involving blackmail were reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

16900 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

13500 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted another agency by employing a K9 unit for a tracking operation.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

Oct. 16

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to obstruct police by making false/misleading statements.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property and charged with felony theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 61ST Place West: Child abuse was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Robbery was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction of police were reported.

Oct. 17

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Assault and a misdemeanor theft were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and burglary were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3400 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 18

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

64th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile driver was arrested for DUI.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to obstruct police and was also charged with disorderly contact.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

48th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

Oct. 19

18800 block 65th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and located.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.