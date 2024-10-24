Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 13-19, 2024

Oct. 13
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and theft were reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Threats were made.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who attempted to obstruct police.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
Oct. 14
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A felony-level instance of vehicle prowling was reported.
Highway 99/186th Place Southwest: A resisting driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police attempted a warrant arrest.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 15
176th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Several vehicles were prowled by a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Avenue: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sexual offenses involving blackmail were reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
16900 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.
13500 block North Creek Drive: Police assisted another agency by employing a K9 unit for a tracking operation.
17600 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
Oct. 16
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to obstruct police by making false/misleading statements.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property and charged with felony theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 61ST Place West: Child abuse was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Robbery was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault involving a juvenile was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction of police were reported.
Oct. 17
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Assault and a misdemeanor theft were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and burglary were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3400 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 18
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
64th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile driver was arrested for DUI.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to obstruct police and was also charged with disorderly contact.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
48th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
Oct. 19
18800 block 65th Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and located.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
