Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 15-21, 2023

Oct. 15
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was unlawfully in possession of a dangerous weapon.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.
18000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest / Heinz Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 16
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and unlawful imprisonment were reported to have occurred in an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian/vehicle collision was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A robbery and vehicular theft were reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A pedestrian/vehicle collision was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block 58th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Extortion was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
Oct. 17
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported when the glass doors of Petsmart were broken.
21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block 71st Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20000 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services were contacted.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 18
5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
21100 block 48th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
Oct. 19
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Two juveniles were reported missing.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6200 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.
3100 block 169th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4800 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
Oct. 20
6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order related to domestic violence was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for vehicular theft.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19900 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency when vehicle was stolen and recovered.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted
19200 block 71st Place West: Sex offenses were reported.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
16700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
Oct. 21
17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
48th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery and vehicular theft were reported.
