Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 15-21, 2023

Oct. 15

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was unlawfully in possession of a dangerous weapon.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to steal a vehicle.

18000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest / Heinz Place: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 16

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and unlawful imprisonment were reported to have occurred in an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian/vehicle collision was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery and vehicular theft were reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A pedestrian/vehicle collision was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block 58th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Extortion was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 17

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief was reported when the glass doors of Petsmart were broken.

21600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block 71st Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20000 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services were contacted.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 18

5800 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

21100 block 48th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.

3400 block 188th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

Oct. 19

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Two juveniles were reported missing.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6200 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult protective services were contacted.

3100 block 169th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

Oct. 20

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: A court order related to domestic violence was violated.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for vehicular theft.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency when vehicle was stolen and recovered.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted

19200 block 71st Place West: Sex offenses were reported.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

Oct. 21

17900 block Ash Way: An individual attempted to elude police.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

48th Avenue West/183rd Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A robbery and vehicular theft were reported.