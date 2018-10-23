Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 15-21

Oct. 15

3700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman parked her truck in a parking garage after work. The next morning, she noticed her rear license plate was missing.

18400 block of 33rd Avenue West: A government vehicle had damage done to the driver’s side of the vehicle, valued approximately at $1,500.

19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: The reporting officer observed a vehicle with a felony warrant subject associated to it. One of the males in the vehicle had a felony warrant for second-degree burglary and a woman had a misdemeanor warrant. Two packets of Suboxone were found in the woman’s wallet with no prescription or box. She also had 0.68 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her bra. The woman was booked for her warrant, attempted possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug without prescription. The man was booked on his warrant.

Oct. 16

14700 block of Highway 99: K9 Eli was used for a narcotic sniff of a vehicle at a Chevron.

4600 block of 200th Street Southwest: A man entered Spirit of Halloween with a can of beer. An employee could smell the odor of intoxicants and told the man he could not have alcohol in the store. The man got agitated and left the store yelling and cursing.

20200 block of 46th Avenue West: A woman’s vehicle was stolen.

Oct. 17

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen stealing candy and headphones from Kohl’s valued at $54.46.

Oct. 18

5300 block of 176th Street Southwest: A woman from the Lynnwood Food Bank started smelling smoke in the morning and saw the smoke start to enter the building. Someone had set up a campsite and a fire in the woods about 50-70 feet away from the food bank. The suspect, who was found with 0.77 pounds of marijuana, was placed into custody.

4300 block of 192nd Street Southwest: A man parked his car at his residence and in the morning, he discovered his front driver’s side window was smashed and his laptop, a pair of jeans and two boxes of 12-gauge ammo was stolen.

6100 block of 167th Place Southwest: A woman reported that her car was broken into and her glove box and center console had been rifled through. There was paperwork everywhere and her husband’s disabled placard was stolen.

5600 block of 198th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a man seen waving a machete at a local park. The man told police he bought it last week at Home Depot and was sharpening it at the park. The man was arrested for the crime of weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: Three women stole merchandise valued at $1,340 from Ulta Beauty. An Ulta Beauty employee later read an email that referred to three women who had been a part of an organized retail theft ring targeting Ulta Beauty stores in Kirkland and Totem Lake. The three have yet to be identified.

Oct. 19

19700 block of Scriber Lake Road: A man reported an incident of malicious mischief. Someone had sprayed graffiti on the north wall of his building. The man stated there has been a long history of someone spray-painting the wall with the word “Yummy” on it.

16600 block of 37th Place West: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen overnight from in front of his house. His vehicle was later found abandoned at Everett Community College with the front license plate missing.

3200 block of 184th Street Southwest: A woman was seen trying on sunglasses at Nordstrom. Video surveillance shows her selecting several sunglasses in her hand and entering the women’s restroom. Two minutes later she exited the bathroom and left the store without paying for the sunglasses, valued at $2,030.

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen stealing three Seahawk jerseys from Kohl’s, valued at $300.

17200 block of 34th Place West: A woman reported that a planted tree was stolen from her front yard. Surveillance footage shows a man removing the tree from the ground and walking away with it.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen stealing PS4 video games from Target before fleeing in his vehicle, which was later discovered stolen. A similar theft occurred earlier that week at the Woodinville Target. After the incident, a loss prevention employee at the Lynnwood Target found a note requesting he call an employee at GameStop regarding a man who traded PS4 video games that appeared to be brand new.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was seen stealing several cell phone accessories from Target, valued at $70. The woman admitted to the theft and said she planned to sell the merchandise at school. She was arrested for third-degree theft.

Oct. 20

6400 block of 204th Street Southwest: A woman was seen placing merchandise from Cash & Carry into a stroller. The woman proceeded to purchase Styrofoam cups. An employee could see a cheesecake in the stroller and other items underneath a blanket, but when the woman was asked to move the blanket to reveal the other merchandise she told the employee, “The baby is fussy,” before leaving. The reporting officer detained the female, identified her and discovered she had multiple warrants and heroin in her bag. She was booked into the Lynnwood Jail.

4000 block of 198th Street Southwest: A woman was seen shoplifting and swapping price tags on other items at Goodwill. The woman went to the cashier and paid for the items she had swapped price tags on but did not pay for a purse she had concealed. After she exited the store, she was approached by loss prevention. The total value of the stolen items was $37.45.

5000 block of 188th Street Southwest: A man reported that his mailbox had been knocked over by an unknown suspect during the night.

5300 block of 189th Place Southwest: A woman observed a dismembered goat head in her neighbor’s driveway. A house down the street had two goats, one of which had died and was buried over the weekend. The reporting officer told the man who buried the goats that a coyote must have got into the yard and took the head. The man apologized and said he would take care of the head.

5300 block of 188th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI after crashing his vehicle into a fence.

Oct. 21

16600 block of Highway 99: An employee at Lakeside Auto said someone took a car from the auto lot to have the rims switched. When the car was returned, the rear tailgate was bent, and the rear window was broken. The approximate value of the damage was $300, and the rims valued at $900 were stolen.

5800 block of 196th Street Southwest: Two men were seen stealing $300 worth of Copic pens from Joann Fabrics before fleeing in a truck.

4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman was shopping at Fred Meyer and put down her wallet and cell phone on a table in the store. When she realized she left her items behind, they had already been stolen. Loss prevention checked their cameras and saw an unidentified man pick up her wallet and phone and take them. The woman had a total of 10 credit cards, two which were used later by the man, and $100 of cash stolen.

18200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man parked his car and when he returned to it, the rear license plate was missing.

18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A loss prevention employee at Target saw a man put on a jacket, rip the tag off and place a cell phone power bank in the pocket of the jacket. He then walked past all the registers to the exit without paying. The employee tried to grab the man but was elbowed in the face. He was able to get the jacket and power bank from the subject before he fled the store.

18900 block of 29th Avenue West: A man came to the gym to go swimming and placed his car keys along with his other belongings inside a locker. When he returned to his locker, the padlock was still securely attached but his belongings were missing. He then went to the parking lot and discovered his vehicle was also missing. The same day, there were two other reports at the gym involving theft of property from guest lockers. The man’s stolen car was in a car crash in Brier that same day.

