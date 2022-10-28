Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2022

Oct. 16

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a locker.

19500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.

6700 block 164th Street Southwest: Reports of harassment were filed.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

Oct. 17

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was reported stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple felony charges, including second-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and making false claims to a public servant.

16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a second-degree burglary.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic felony harassment call.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

9300 block West Mall Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 to track down two robbery suspects.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

17200 block Spruce Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for first-degree voyeurism.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

Oct. 18

4800 block 184th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: A forgery was reported.

16500 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services was called.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Multiple guns were found.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A bike was stolen.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

6020 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

Oct. 19

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a DUI hit and run.

4010 block 176th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest and cited the subject for trespassing.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a disturbance in a neighborhood.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A backpack was stolen from the trunk of a car.

169th Place Southwest / 56th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet containing $1,670 in cash and suboxone was found.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A student was involved in a fight.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a robbery.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

172200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft of a catalytic converter was reported.

Oct. 20

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and other warrants.

17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An instance of blackmail was reported.

21010 block 67th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7220 block 194th Place Southwest: A firearm was reported stolen.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An inappropriate email was sent to students and staff.

4010 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit -and-run collision.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A watch was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sim card was stolen.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a disturbance.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti tagging was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A student was cited for reckless burning.

17010 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Oct. 21

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was returned home.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested for sex offenses.

17200 block 43rd Place West: A residential burglary was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was reported missing.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.

Oct. 22

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree vehicle prowl occurred.

18800 block 75th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and an access device was stolen.

19600 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reports of a harassment were made.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.