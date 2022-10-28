Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2022

Oct. 16
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a locker.
19500 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal dispute was reported.
6700 block 164th Street Southwest: Reports of harassment were filed.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
Oct. 17
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was reported stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple felony charges, including second-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and making false claims to a public servant.
16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a second-degree burglary.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic felony harassment call.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
9300 block West Mall Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 to track down two robbery suspects.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
17200 block Spruce Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for first-degree voyeurism.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
Oct. 18
4800 block 184th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
5300 block 172nd Place Southwest: A forgery was reported.
16500 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services was called.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Multiple guns were found.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A bike was stolen.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
6020 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a felony warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
Oct. 19
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a DUI hit and run.
4010 block 176th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest and cited the subject for trespassing.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a disturbance in a neighborhood.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A backpack was stolen from the trunk of a car.
169th Place Southwest / 56th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet containing $1,670 in cash and suboxone was found.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A student was involved in a fight.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a robbery.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic dispute was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
172200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
Oct. 20
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and other warrants.
17900 block Ash Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An instance of blackmail was reported.
21010 block 67th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7220 block 194th Place Southwest: A firearm was reported stolen.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An inappropriate email was sent to students and staff.
4010 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit -and-run collision.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A watch was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A sim card was stolen.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a disturbance.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Gang graffiti tagging was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A student was cited for reckless burning.
17010 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Oct. 21
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile was returned home.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
19900 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile was arrested for sex offenses.
17200 block 43rd Place West: A residential burglary was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for the unlawful possession of a firearm.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was reported missing.
17500 block 66th Avenue West: A forgery was reported.
Oct. 22
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree vehicle prowl occurred.
18800 block 75th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and an access device was stolen.
19600 block 24th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reports of a harassment were made.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
