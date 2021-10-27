Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 17-23, 2021

Oct. 17

18700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and the owner also reported being the victim of identity theft.

19600 block Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer after they stole merchandise and assaulted a loss prevention employee.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Oct. 18

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in a public parking lot.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant and illegal possession of a firearm.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft reported at Home Depot.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple suspects were arrested at Fred Meyer for theft. One of the suspects also had a warrant.

3200 block 188th Street Southwest: Two suspects were arrested for attempted robbery after they tried to steal a vehicle from the owner.

18200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

17400 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Oct. 19

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested at Kohl’s for theft, obstruction and a warrant.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from the mail room at City Center Apartments.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a senior living facility.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Two motorcycle helmets were stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

3021 196TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Extended Stay America between a man and the hotel general manager.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of a theft and fraud.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.

11400 block Evergreen Way: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with locating and arresting a suspect wanted for robbery and domestic assault.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

Oct. 20

18700 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to light bushes on fire, then ran from police and lied about his identity.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

17100 block 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile reported receiving a threatening voicemail.

6200 block Dale Way: Police responded to a domestic issue.

21000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for DUI and stealing from Kohl’s.

16700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a window at Dairy Queen.

Oct. 21

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft and a man was arrested for soliciting prostitution at Extended Stay America.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect stole several thousand dollars worth of fragrances from a store in Alderwood Mall.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at CubeSmart Self Storage.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Oct. 22

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A suspect stole $5,000 to $8,000 dollars worth of jewelry.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled but nothing was reported stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two suspects stole from Kohl’s and fled the scene on foot. One was later contacted by police and cited.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.

21300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Oct. 23

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Chick-fil-A.

16700 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a business.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walmart.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

17425 HWY 99: A theft occurred at a T-Mobile store.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI hit and run.

