Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 17-23, 2021

Oct. 17
18700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and the owner also reported being the victim of identity theft.
19600 block Poplar Way: A driver was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer after they stole merchandise and assaulted a loss prevention employee.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
18600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
Oct. 18
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
5900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in a public parking lot.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant and illegal possession of a firearm.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft reported at Home Depot.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: An assault occurred.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple suspects were arrested at Fred Meyer for theft. One of the suspects also had a warrant.
3200 block 188th Street Southwest: Two suspects were arrested for attempted robbery after they tried to steal a vehicle from the owner.
18200 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
17400 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Oct. 19
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect was arrested at Kohl’s for theft, obstruction and a warrant.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from the mail room at City Center Apartments.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a senior living facility.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Two motorcycle helmets were stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.
3021 196TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at Extended Stay America between a man and the hotel general manager.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident reported being the victim of a theft and fraud.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Police investigated a reported rape.
11400 block Evergreen Way: Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with locating and arresting a suspect wanted for robbery and domestic assault.
21600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
Oct. 20
18700 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to light bushes on fire, then ran from police and lied about his identity.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
17100 block 52nd Avenue West: A juvenile reported receiving a threatening voicemail.
6200 block Dale Way: Police responded to a domestic issue.
21000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving without a license.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for DUI and stealing from Kohl’s.
16700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a window at Dairy Queen.
Oct. 21
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft and a man was arrested for soliciting prostitution at Extended Stay America.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A suspect stole several thousand dollars worth of fragrances from a store in Alderwood Mall.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at CubeSmart Self Storage.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported at a business.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
Oct. 22
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A suspect stole $5,000 to $8,000 dollars worth of jewelry.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled but nothing was reported stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two suspects stole from Kohl’s and fled the scene on foot. One was later contacted by police and cited.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen.
21300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
Oct. 23
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at Chick-fil-A.
16700 block Highway 99: An assault occurred at a business.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walmart.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
17425 HWY 99: A theft occurred at a T-Mobile store.
18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI hit and run.
