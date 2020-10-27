Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 18-24, 2020

Oct. 18
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible assault reported at Wilcox Park.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into while at the Encore Apartments Homes parking lot.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18800 block 68th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault when police responded to a domestic disturbance.
20700 block Highway 99: A woman stole from Walgreens and fled before police arrived. However, her cell phone was recovered from the scene.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A business was burglarized.
19400 block Highway 99: An employee at the UPS Store reported a co-worker stole from them.
16800 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block 57th Avenue West: Election ballots were reported stolen, later recovered and returned to the owner.
Oct. 19
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: An assault occurred at the Lynnwood Transit Center.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Windows were broken on two trucks parked at Sunbelt Rentals.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was smashed at a business.
18000 block Highway 99: The rear window to a vehicle was smashed.
17500 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were stolen from Northwest Motorsport auto dealership. Police said one vehicle was recovered.
Oct. 20
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested. Police also said the subject had drug paraphernalia in their possession.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument.
17300 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted theft reported at Bank of America.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police said two vehicles were prowled.
17500 block Highway 99: A window was smashed at Northwest Motorsport after a rock was thrown through it.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.
Oct. 21
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft of an online purchase was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A window was reported broken, and police said it may have been shot at after they reported finding bullet fragments.
Oct. 22
20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Parts were reported stolen from a vehicle.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen a trailer.
19900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a store.
Oct. 23
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police reported contacting two individuals with drug paraphernalia in a parked vehicle. Charges are pending the approval of a warrant to search the vehicle.
17900 block Ash Way: A misdemeanor assault occurred.
Oct. 24
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a drug evaluation.
19700 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from Safeway.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Best Buy.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a man exposing and touching himself in public.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Nordstrom Rack.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a DUI collision after a driver crashed into a building.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: Police said a suspect attempted to burglarize a business.
