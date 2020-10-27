Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 18-24, 2020

Oct. 18

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible assault reported at Wilcox Park.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into while at the Encore Apartments Homes parking lot.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18800 block 68th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault when police responded to a domestic disturbance.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman stole from Walgreens and fled before police arrived. However, her cell phone was recovered from the scene.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A business was burglarized.

19400 block Highway 99: An employee at the UPS Store reported a co-worker stole from them.

16800 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 57th Avenue West: Election ballots were reported stolen, later recovered and returned to the owner.

Oct. 19

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: An assault occurred at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Windows were broken on two trucks parked at Sunbelt Rentals.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: A window was smashed at a business.

18000 block Highway 99: The rear window to a vehicle was smashed.

17500 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles were stolen from Northwest Motorsport auto dealership. Police said one vehicle was recovered.

Oct. 20

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested. Police also said the subject had drug paraphernalia in their possession.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument.

17300 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted theft reported at Bank of America.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police said two vehicles were prowled.

17500 block Highway 99: A window was smashed at Northwest Motorsport after a rock was thrown through it.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

Oct. 21

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft of an online purchase was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A window was reported broken, and police said it may have been shot at after they reported finding bullet fragments.

Oct. 22

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Parts were reported stolen from a vehicle.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen a trailer.

19900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a store.

Oct. 23

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police reported contacting two individuals with drug paraphernalia in a parked vehicle. Charges are pending the approval of a warrant to search the vehicle.

17900 block Ash Way: A misdemeanor assault occurred.

Oct. 24

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported being the victim of identity theft.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a drug evaluation.

19700 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from Safeway.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Best Buy.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a man exposing and touching himself in public.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was arrested at Nordstrom Rack.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a DUI collision after a driver crashed into a building.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: Police said a suspect attempted to burglarize a business.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton