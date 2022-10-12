Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 2-8, 2022

Oct. 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock violation, possession of drugs and warrants.

Oct. 3

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a truck.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony harassment and threats to kill.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A jaywalker lied about his name to police.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 4

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and a warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: A pedestrian was arrested for warrants.

19600 block Poplar Way: A cell phone tower was burglarized.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A company car was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject’s stolen credit card was used at Safeway.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

Oct. 5

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A dump truck was stolen.

19200 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

16400 block 40th Place West: A felony assault was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: An attempted residential burglary was reported.

200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

Poplar Way / 196th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A stolen gun was found by a citizen and turned into police.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was approached but fled.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5010 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Oct. 6

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A second-degree domestic assault was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 7

17800 block 44th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A second-degree vehicle prowl was reported.

Oct. 8

4100 block 166th Place Southwest: A phone scam was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A credit card was found.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony possession of drugs with intent to sell and a theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

7100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a neighbor dispute.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.