Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 2-8, 2022

Oct. 2
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A domestic assault was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock violation, possession of drugs and warrants.
Oct. 3
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a truck.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for felony harassment and threats to kill.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A jaywalker lied about his name to police.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 4
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and a warrant.
19500 block Highway 99: A pedestrian was arrested for warrants.
19600 block Poplar Way: A cell phone tower was burglarized.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A company car was stolen.
19700 block Highway 99: A subject’s stolen credit card was used at Safeway.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
Oct. 5
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A guitar was stolen.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A dump truck was stolen.
19200 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
16400 block 40th Place West: A felony assault was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: An attempted residential burglary was reported.
200th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses.
7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
Poplar Way / 196th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A stolen gun was found by a citizen and turned into police.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was approached but fled.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5010 block 194th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Oct. 6
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A second-degree domestic assault was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 7
17800 block 44th Avenue West: An identity theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for an ignition interlock violation.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A second-degree vehicle prowl was reported.
Oct. 8
4100 block 166th Place Southwest: A phone scam was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A credit card was found.
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony possession of drugs with intent to sell and a theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
7100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a neighbor dispute.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree robbery was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
