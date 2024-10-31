Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 20-26, 2024

Oct. 20
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and assault were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
21400 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to obstruct police.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
Oct. 21
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
6100 block Park Way: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of stolen property who was also charged with identity theft.
21800 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Ammunition was found and turned in to police.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
Unlisted location: An adult was reported missing.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Theft and check forgery were reported.
17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
1800 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Larch Way/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual with a warrant attempted to obstruct police by making false statements.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 22
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon was turned in to police for destruction.
17300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warranted individual was charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of vehicular theft tools.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual involved with a domestic violence incident.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment was reported.
Oct. 23
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was charged with reckless driving after attempting to elude police.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who attempted to obstruct police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault reported during an instance of domestic violence.
6700 block 201st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 24
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a narcotics K9 sniff on a vehicle.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and later recovered.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen goods.
600 block 128th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department with a narcotics K9 sniff on a vehicle.
18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 25
4600 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary, malicious mischief and felony theft were reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual also found in possession of stolen property.
16600 block 56th Place West: Identity theft was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 26
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock device violation, were reported.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17300 block 34th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
