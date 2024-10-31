Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 20-26, 2024

Oct. 20

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft and assault were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

21400 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to obstruct police.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

Oct. 21

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

6100 block Park Way: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of stolen property who was also charged with identity theft.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Ammunition was found and turned in to police.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

Unlisted location: An adult was reported missing.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Theft and check forgery were reported.

17800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

1800 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Larch Way/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An individual with a warrant attempted to obstruct police by making false statements.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 22

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A weapon was turned in to police for destruction.

17300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warranted individual was charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of vehicular theft tools.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual involved with a domestic violence incident.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment was reported.

Oct. 23

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was charged with reckless driving after attempting to elude police.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual who attempted to obstruct police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault reported during an instance of domestic violence.

6700 block 201st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 24

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a narcotics K9 sniff on a vehicle.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and later recovered.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A court order was violated.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of stolen goods.

600 block 128th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department with a narcotics K9 sniff on a vehicle.

18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 25

4600 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary, malicious mischief and felony theft were reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual also found in possession of stolen property.

16600 block 56th Place West: Identity theft was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 26

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including an ignition interlock device violation, were reported.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17300 block 34th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after an instance of domestic violence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.