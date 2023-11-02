Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 22-28, 2023

Oct. 22

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sex offenses including unlawfully disclosing intimate images were reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported alongside other driving violations including failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.

21000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Oct. 23

18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

20300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.

19000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

21300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

18600 block 71st Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parkway / Beech Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19100 block 60th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Mountlake Terract Police Department.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street :A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 170th Place Southwest: Teenagers damaging garage doors was reported as malicious mischief.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

48th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 24

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17200 block Highway 99:A felony theft was reported.

20400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 25

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a warrant was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block 49th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A member of the public turned in a firearm for destruction.

20000 block Scriber Lake Road: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 26

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16500 block 62nd Place West: A noice ordinance violation occurred when a loud vehicle was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Oct. 27

17300 block 34th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

5600 block 170th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

Oct. 28

7400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary by an individual driving under the influence was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 191st Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.