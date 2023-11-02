Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 22-28, 2023

Oct. 22
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Sex offenses including unlawfully disclosing intimate images were reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported alongside other driving violations including failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.
21000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Oct. 23
18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
20300 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A court order was violated.
19000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
21300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block Highway 99: An adult was reported missing.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
18600 block 71st Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
6100 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.
Alderwood Mall Parkway / Beech Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19100 block 60th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Mountlake Terract Police Department.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
Maple Road/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street :A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 170th Place Southwest: Teenagers damaging garage doors was reported as malicious mischief.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
48th Place West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 24
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19200 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17200 block Highway 99:A felony theft was reported.
20400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 25
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a warrant was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block 49th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17800 block Highway 99: A member of the public turned in a firearm for destruction.
20000 block Scriber Lake Road: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
Oct. 26
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16500 block 62nd Place West: A noice ordinance violation occurred when a loud vehicle was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 27
17300 block 34th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16700 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6900 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
5600 block 170th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
Oct. 28
7400 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary by an individual driving under the influence was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6000 block 183rd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 191st Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
