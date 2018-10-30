Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 22-28

Oct. 22

18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was booked into the Lynnwood Jail for attempting to steal merchandise valued at $758.95.

Oct. 23

18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was seen leaving Kohl’s with stolen clothing valued at $170. The reporting officer arrested the man, who was found with drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Lynnwood Jail for third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

19300 block of 60th Avenue West: A woman was seen stealing jewelry valued at $80 from Hobby Lobby.

17600 block of 65th Place Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen.

6500 block of 176th Street Southwest: A man with a trespass letter from Saint Thomas More Church was heard yelling in a baseball field owned by the church. He was booked into the Lynnwood Jail.

Oct. 24

4200 block of 196th Street Southwest: The front glass entry door at the Sprint store was smashed out and the door securing the back part of the store had been pried open. A crow bar was found lying next to the safe. Video surveillance shows a man placing merchandise into a backpack before exiting the store.

4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An incident of malicious mischief was reported. A man threw a bicycle through the windshield of a vehicle and threw another bicycle over a pedestrian bridge.

18500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported that her house was burglarized while she was asleep. Many items with a combined value of $5,875 were taken.

Oct. 25

4700 block of 176th Street Southwest: A toolbox and its contents, valued at $550, was stolen from an apartment building.

4100 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman ate a meal at Denny’s but when the $25.31 bill came she said she had lost her money. The reporting officer ran her information through dispatch and saw she had a warrant for eating at another restaurant and not paying. Denny’s pressed charges and the woman was booked for third-degree theft.

22600 block of 57th Avenue West: Police searched the home of a man who had multiple firearms. The man was charged with unlawful possession of three firearms, possession of a stolen firearm, use of drug paraphernalia, having drugs with no prescription and having crack cocaine.

20700 block of Highway 99: A woman reported that her husband was missing.

7500 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman was seen leaving QFC without paying for the items in her cart. An employee followed her and took a photo of the woman’s license plate. When the woman saw this, she left in her vehicle, only taking some of the items in the cart.

3000 block of 184th Street Southwest: A man reported that his ignition was broken on his motorcycle while he was at work.

Oct. 26

6300 block of 182nd Street Southwest: A man noticed a broken garage window on his vacant property. No other damage was done, but a toothbrush and four disposable razors were found in the upstairs bathroom.

19800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was caught stealing candy valued at $3.99 from Grocery Outlet. He was issued a criminal citation for third-degree theft.

Oct. 27

4700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man was seen taking photos of underage girls inside the Party Store. The man left the store and ran away when he saw an employee call 9-1-1.

19300 block of 60th Avenue West: A woman attempted to steal a leather branding tool, valued at $15.95, from Hobby Lobby. She was arrested for attempted theft and later released from the scene.

19300 block of 60th Avenue West: A man who had previously stolen from Hobby Lobby was seen shopping there with a cart full of expensive items. The man was approached by the police and was arrested for his pending theft charge and for his warrants.

6400 block of 204th Street Southwest: A woman was walking to work when a man came up behind her and started to choke and drag her behind a dumpster. He threw her on the ground and said sorry before running away and entering a white box truck.

Oct. 28

6100 block of 200th Street Southwest: Two men, one found with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, were arrested for their warrants while trespassing.

20600 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was using a stolen credit card to rent rooms at Embassy Suites. The reporting officer searched one of the rented rooms and removed three subjects inside. Two women were arrested for their warrants and one of them was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

