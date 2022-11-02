Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 23-29, 2022

Oct. 23
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing and third-degree theft.
18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony second-degree theft was reported.
3900 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a missing and endangered child.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute occurred.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a hit and run was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19600 block Poplar Way: Copper was stolen.
18000 block Highway 99: A motorcycle was stolen.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street: A theft occurred.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
Oct. 24
17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
5220 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.
3500 block 195th Place Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic felony assault.
20000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18900 block 51st Place West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.
20400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for eluding a police officer.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
17900 block 40th Avenue West: A case of online fraud was reported.
Oct. 25
16900 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16600 block 63rd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
17900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
52nd Avenue West / 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses and driving without insurance.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
21400 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for littering.
19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft of a purse from a shopping cart was reported.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Oct. 26
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and refusing to comply with officers.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Kohl’s was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
18800 block 51st Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19130 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect wanted by Lynnwood police was arrested by the Everett police.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree robbery was reported.
20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A suspected domestic assault was reported.
Oct. 27
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19600 block 69th Place West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Target.
Oct. 28
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for inhaling toxic fumes.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A first-degree felony theft was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A domestic disturbance was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for threats and sexual offenses.
19900 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft at JC Penney was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A credit card was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
4110 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
18500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
6500 block 163rd Street Southwest: Mail was reported stolen.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft from Big Lots was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of bomb threats.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft occurred.
21010 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without license plates.
21000 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
Oct. 29
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A CPS investigation was launched.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and five warrants.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A second-degree extortion was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.