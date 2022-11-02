Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 23-29, 2022

Oct. 23

17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing and third-degree theft.

18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony second-degree theft was reported.

3900 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a missing and endangered child.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute occurred.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a hit and run was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19600 block Poplar Way: Copper was stolen.

18000 block Highway 99: A motorcycle was stolen.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street: A theft occurred.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

Oct. 24

17600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

5220 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

3500 block 195th Place Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic felony assault.

20000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 51st Place West: A subject was arrested for sex offenses.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for eluding a police officer.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

17900 block 40th Avenue West: A case of online fraud was reported.

Oct. 25

16900 block Spruce Way: A theft was reported.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16600 block 63rd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

17900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

52nd Avenue West / 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses and driving without insurance.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

21400 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was cited for littering.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft of a purse from a shopping cart was reported.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Oct. 26

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI and refusing to comply with officers.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from Kohl’s was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

18800 block 51st Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19130 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect wanted by Lynnwood police was arrested by the Everett police.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree robbery was reported.

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: A suspected domestic assault was reported.

Oct. 27

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block 69th Place West: A domestic verbal assault was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported at Target.

Oct. 28

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for inhaling toxic fumes.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A theft was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A first-degree felony theft was reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A domestic disturbance was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for threats and sexual offenses.

19900 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft at JC Penney was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A credit card was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

4110 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3400 block 169th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

18500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

6500 block 163rd Street Southwest: Mail was reported stolen.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft from Big Lots was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of bomb threats.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft occurred.

21010 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without license plates.

21000 block 68th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

Oct. 29

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A CPS investigation was launched.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and five warrants.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A second-degree extortion was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.